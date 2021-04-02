Annihilare Announces New Bottling Capabilities

LINCOLNTON, N.C., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annihilare Medical Systems Incorporated ("Annihilare") announced today that it has ended all supplemental distribution agreements for its disinfectant product Annihilyte® (EPA Reg. No. 92449-1), and will focus on bringing its bottling capability in-house exclusively.

"After the official launch of the 'Annihilyte.com' website, we feel like we were potentially creating confusion in the marketplace," says CEO, Marty Paris. He continued, "To maintain brand continuity and truly benefit from the efficiencies that a bottling line brings, we needed to change container shapes and sizes and lock down our labeling methods. Also, regulatory compliance is paramount and this move will allow us to bring quality products to our customers."

Annihilare will continue marketing and selling through strategic distributor networks: Pro-Link, Inc. and individual distributors: Biostar, Hathaway, The James Industrial Company, MESS, Pure Aqua, Sterling Sanitary Supply and many others. Annihilare will fulfill orders out of its North Carolina facility (EPA Est. No. 92449-NC-1) where it also manufactures its on-site generation systems.

The company also mentioned that there are plans to have additional Annihilare facilities in other strategic territories to support growing customer demand in the near future.

At Annihilare, we are ushering in a new generation of clean. We promote healthy environments for all people with our cutting-edge technology, and our EPA registered and Green Seal™ certified cleaners and disinfectants. We provide a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention .

Media Contact:

Bill Bath

704-302-6800

[email protected]

SOURCE Annihilare