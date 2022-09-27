Annihilare Announces Patent Filed for Hypochlorous Disinfecting Wipes

LINCOLNTON, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annihilare Medical Systems Incorporated ("Annihilare") announced today that it filed a non-provisional patent application for hypochlorous disinfecting wipes in April. The disinfecting wipe is poised to be the first of its kind in the industry. The combination of solution and substrate will enable the product to offer one of the safest, most effective wipes in the marketplace.

Coming in October

"After over 2 years of scouring the industry to find the proper substrate material for hypochlorous acid wipes, we realized that it wasn't available and further innovation would be required," stated Marty Paris, Founder and CEO of Annihilare. Berry Global is manufacturing the wipe material for Annihilare.

"In an age where hospitals are still buying or making more toxic bleach wipes for daily use, we can now offer a more effective, safer, and more efficient system for eradicating hospital acquired infections, including cDiff. The combination of our onsite generation technology and the dry chargeable wipes brings this solution to the market very quickly. Customers will also experience less supply chain issues and a dramatic reduction in furniture damage and replacement costs."

Roll out for the disinfecting wipes program will be at the AHE conference in Orlando, and ISSA in Chicago, both in October. The EPA-registered, consumer packaged pre-saturated wipes products will launch in 2023.

At Annihilare, we are ushering in a new generation of clean. We promote healthy environments for all people with our cutting-edge technology, and our EPA registered and Green Seal® certified cleaners and disinfectants. We provide a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention .

