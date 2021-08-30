Annihilare Announces UNC Partnership for Technology Development

LINCOLNTON, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of getting three additional technology patents filed, Annihilare announced today that it is partnering with the William States Lee College of Engineering's Engineering Senior Design Program at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to support a student project working on specialized electronic equipment to enhance Annihilare's on-site generation systems. Annihilare CEO, Marty Paris explains "we are excited to be working with the students at the Lee College of Engineering at UNC Charlotte on the development of a process chemistry measuring system as part of their two-semester capstone course. Annihilare is also excited about continuing to build world-class hypochlorous generators, while adding to our intellectual property portfolio." The new patent filings all relate to Annihilare's on-site generation technology, and a new Hypochlorous acid disinfecting wipe program.

UNCC will kick off the project this fall semester with students working directly with Annihilare engineers. "Our students gain practical experience solving real-world problems leading to useable innovation. We are excited to work with Annihilare and enhance their unique technology," stated Jim Hartman - Director, Industrial Solutions Lab. Students work with industry partners throughout the fall and will present their project results and compete for awards at the Spring Expo in early 2022.

At Annihilare, we are ushering in a new generation of clean. We promote healthy environments for all people with our cutting-edge technology, and our EPA registered and Green Seal® certified cleaners and disinfectants. We provide a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention .

The Lee College of Engineering Industrial Solutions Laboratory provides cost-effective solutions to industry partners through state-of-the-art facilities, technical expertise, senior and graduate student educational projects and R&D and consulting with faculty. Engineering senior design projects are now being accepted for the Spring 2022 semester. Learn more at https://isl.charlotte.edu/

Media Contact:

Bill Bath – Annihilare – 855.545.5677

Jim Hartman – ISL @ UNCC - 704–614 -9766

SOURCE Annihilare