Annihilare Hires Tim Kiggins as Vice President of Sales

LINCOLNTON, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annihilare Medical Systems Incorporated ("Annihilare") announced today it has hired Tim Kiggins into the newly created position of Vice President of Sales.

"Tim has been working in the industry for many years and has focused on innovative, green technologies the past ten years. We couldn't be more excited to bring Tim into our family, where he can continue his passion for putting more effective and safer chemistries in the hands of our customers," said Marty Paris, Founder and CEO of Annihilare.

Tim stated, "I am excited to join Annihilare, whose vision is to deliver a safer, cleaner, healthier method to cleaning. This something we all strive toward, and from which will gain great benefits."

At Annihilare, we are ushering in a new generation of clean. We promote healthy environments for all people with our cutting-edge technology, and our EPA registered and Green Seal® certified cleaners and disinfectants. We provide a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention .

