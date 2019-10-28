Annihilare Launches State of the Art Healthcare Disinfection Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annihilare Medical Systems Incorporated announced today that it is launching the Annihilare Healthcare Infection Prevention System (HIPS™) at the ISSA show in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 18, 2019. HIPS™ is a patent-pending technology and method using a practical approach applying both chemistry and technology for complete facility disinfection. Annihilare CEO Marty Paris explains "our system provides unmatched results in disinfection by using the most effective fluids with the most effective cleaning protocols."

Annihilare solutions are currently being used effectively in many industries, including education and aviation. With the release of HIPS™, Annihilare is now offering the most innovative solution on the market today for dealing with Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) in all healthcare environments. The system produces Annihilyte®, an EPA registered broad-spectrum, tuberculocidal disinfectant with 500ppm Hypochlorous acid and has an efficacy rate of up to 99.9999% for all current environmental contributing HAIs, including C. diff. Annihilyte® is made from naturally occurring elements and is generated at a pH range of 6.5 to 7. Annihilyte® is also Green Seal® certified. Because the product is very close to neutral pH, benign and water-based, the germ lets it in freely. After it's inside, the Free Available Chlorine (FAC) destroys the bacteria, virus or spore – preventing resistance. Like everything natural, Annihilyte® reverts back into simple salt water and doesn't burden people or the environment.

Annihilare promotes healthy environments for all people and is committed to a New Generation of Clean. Annihilare is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

