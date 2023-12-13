ANNKE Unleashes Up to 50% Off Christmas Deal 2023 on Security Cameras and Systems

News provided by

ANNKE

13 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

Fortify your festivities with Annke's exclusive Christmas sale: up to 50% off security cameras and 15% off complete systems for a safer home and business.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANNKE, a leading provider of high-quality home and business security solutions, announced its anticipated Christmas Sale.

Available exclusively through the official website, the sale offers customers an excellent opportunity to secure their home, property, and business with state-of-the-art technology at affordable prices.

Continue Reading
ANNKE Unleashes Up to 50% Off Christmas Deal 2023 on Security Cameras and Systems
ANNKE Unleashes Up to 50% Off Christmas Deal 2023 on Security Cameras and Systems

ANNKE is offering a direct sale discount of up to 50% off on security cameras and up to 15% off with the discount code MERRYXMAS15 on security systems. This sale is applicable to a wide range of the latest model security cameras, with over 30 different designs to choose from.

Featured Security Camera Systems

The sale features some of ANNKE's most popular camera systems now available at Annke Official Store. They include:

NCPT500 – 3K PoE PTZ Color Night Vision Camera

The Annke NightChroma™ NCPT500 is a marvel in the security camera domain.

Its impressive pan and tilt capabilities provide dynamic surveillance, covering a wide area with ease. This camera is designed for those who require comprehensive and agile monitoring solutions.

AC500 – Superior Clarity and Reliability in Outdoor Surveillance

The AC500 is a cutting-edge 3K dual light PoE camera offering a perfect blend of advanced technology and robust design.

The f/1.6 aperture ensures excellent low-light performance, capturing even the smallest details with a 0.005 Lux rating.

Its sophisticated human and vehicle detection system, combined with a built-in microphone, enhances security and situational awareness.

Newest C1200 – High-Performance Outdoor Security Camera

Venturing into outdoor security, the Newest C1200 is a high-performance camera that excels in various lighting conditions. This 4K 12MP PoE security camera delivers exceptional color and IR night vision, ensuring clarity around the clock.

FCD600 – Ultimate Panoramic Surveillance with Dual-Lens Technology

The FCD600 stands as a pinnacle in outdoor surveillance. With 6MP resolution and an expansive 180° ultra-wide angle view, it captures every detail. The f/1.2 super aperture and BSI sensor ensure superior low-light performance.

Crater Pro – Advanced Indoor Camera

In the realm of home security, the Crater Pro stands out as an advanced indoor camera. This 4MP dual-band WiFi device effortlessly connects to both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks, ensuring stable and swift connectivity.

New Whiffle – Innovative Wireless Doorbell Camera

The New Whiffle redefines the traditional doorbell with its innovative wireless doorbell camera design. It boasts a 1080P Full HD resolution, capturing clear and detailed footage.

Highlighting the quality of ANNKE's products, Wired has included the Annke NC800 in its list of the best outdoor security cameras.

The NC800 is celebrated for its high-resolution 4K footage and color night vision capabilities, underscoring ANNKE's commitment to providing advanced security solutions.

About ANNKE

Established in 2014, Annke has been at the forefront of the home and business security solution industry. Annke's commitment to innovation is evident in its diverse range of security solutions, including IP security cameras, all-in-one WiFi/PoE security camera systems, and versatile DVR surveillance systems.

Press Contact:
https://www.annke.com/

SOURCE ANNKE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.