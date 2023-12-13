Fortify your festivities with Annke's exclusive Christmas sale: up to 50% off security cameras and 15% off complete systems for a safer home and business.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANNKE, a leading provider of high-quality home and business security solutions, announced its anticipated Christmas Sale.

Available exclusively through the official website, the sale offers customers an excellent opportunity to secure their home, property, and business with state-of-the-art technology at affordable prices.

ANNKE Unleashes Up to 50% Off Christmas Deal 2023 on Security Cameras and Systems

ANNKE is offering a direct sale discount of up to 50% off on security cameras and up to 15% off with the discount code MERRYXMAS15 on security systems. This sale is applicable to a wide range of the latest model security cameras, with over 30 different designs to choose from.

Featured Security Camera Systems

The sale features some of ANNKE's most popular camera systems now available at Annke Official Store. They include:

NCPT500 – 3K PoE PTZ Color Night Vision Camera

The Annke NightChroma™ NCPT500 is a marvel in the security camera domain.

Its impressive pan and tilt capabilities provide dynamic surveillance, covering a wide area with ease. This camera is designed for those who require comprehensive and agile monitoring solutions.

AC500 – Superior Clarity and Reliability in Outdoor Surveillance

The AC500 is a cutting-edge 3K dual light PoE camera offering a perfect blend of advanced technology and robust design.

The f/1.6 aperture ensures excellent low-light performance, capturing even the smallest details with a 0.005 Lux rating.

Its sophisticated human and vehicle detection system, combined with a built-in microphone, enhances security and situational awareness.

Newest C1200 – High-Performance Outdoor Security Camera

Venturing into outdoor security, the Newest C1200 is a high-performance camera that excels in various lighting conditions. This 4K 12MP PoE security camera delivers exceptional color and IR night vision, ensuring clarity around the clock.

FCD600 – Ultimate Panoramic Surveillance with Dual-Lens Technology

The FCD600 stands as a pinnacle in outdoor surveillance. With 6MP resolution and an expansive 180° ultra-wide angle view, it captures every detail. The f/1.2 super aperture and BSI sensor ensure superior low-light performance.

Crater Pro – Advanced Indoor Camera

In the realm of home security, the Crater Pro stands out as an advanced indoor camera. This 4MP dual-band WiFi device effortlessly connects to both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks, ensuring stable and swift connectivity.

New Whiffle – Innovative Wireless Doorbell Camera

The New Whiffle redefines the traditional doorbell with its innovative wireless doorbell camera design. It boasts a 1080P Full HD resolution, capturing clear and detailed footage.

Highlighting the quality of ANNKE's products, Wired has included the Annke NC800 in its list of the best outdoor security cameras.

The NC800 is celebrated for its high-resolution 4K footage and color night vision capabilities, underscoring ANNKE's commitment to providing advanced security solutions.

About ANNKE

Established in 2014, Annke has been at the forefront of the home and business security solution industry. Annke's commitment to innovation is evident in its diverse range of security solutions, including IP security cameras, all-in-one WiFi/PoE security camera systems, and versatile DVR surveillance systems.

Press Contact:

https://www.annke.com/

SOURCE ANNKE