ANNKE Unveils New NightChroma™ Cameras - World's First ACE True Full Color Night Vision Smart Security Cameras Globally

What's ACE True Full Color Night Vision Tech

Not every security camera that sees colors at night can be called as color night vision security cameras. ANNKE NightChromaTM Series smart security cameras remain true full color pictures at ultra clarity even in 0.0005 lux darkness without any ambient lighting, or even 0 lux with the built-in supplement light.

The "so-called" full color night vision security cameras, however, only capture blurry videos after being forced into color night vision mode. ANNKE NC400 & NCA500, on contrast, deliver stunning & color-rich footages regardless day or night.

How ANNKE NightChromaTM Security Cameras Capture Color Images at Night

The two brand-new security cameras are able to provide the incomparable ACE true full color night vision with the below industry-leading tech and A-1 image enhancement algorithms.

Best image sensor – Increases 180% of photosensitive areas

– Increases 180% of photosensitive areas F1.0 super aperture – Captures more lighting for brighter images

– Captures more lighting for brighter images Active alignment tech – Brings the most accurate adjustment within 4 pixels

– Brings the most accurate adjustment within 4 pixels 100 ft warm supplement light – Ensures colorful images in 0 lux darkness

– Ensures colorful images in 0 lux darkness True WDR – Provides crystal pictures in strongest lighting contrast conditions

– Provides crystal pictures in strongest lighting contrast conditions 3D DNR – Removes the image noise for sharp footages in low-light scenarios

– Removes the image noise for sharp footages in low-light scenarios BLC – Compensates light to the object in the front for crystal images

– Compensates light to the object in the front for crystal images HLC – Avoids the overexposure and blinding of videos day & night

– Avoids the overexposure and blinding of videos day & night HLS – Optimizes the image clarity if the brightness exceeds the threshold

– Optimizes the image clarity if the brightness exceeds the threshold Anti-banding – Prevents the appearance of horizontal lines in images

That's What ACE True Full Color Night Vision Security Cameras Should Be

NC400, world's first 4MP ACE true full color night vision PoE IP camera, delivers true Super HD images (2560 X 1440 pixels) at 20 fps. The ONVIF compatibility & PoE connection enable the PoE IP camera to integrate with ANNKE NVRs or third-party NVRs for 24/7 record with just one single Ethernet cable. This IP camera can work standalone simply by plugging it to an outlet and connect to the router with a network cable.

NCA500, world's first 5MP ACE true full color night vision CCTV camera, provides Super HD images (2560 X 1944 pixels) at 20 fps. Connect the advanced surveillance camera to an ANNKE DVR for 24/7 record.

