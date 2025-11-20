ANNKE, a global leader in intelligent video security technology, today unveiled three new smart security products for the 2025 Black Friday season, marking one of its most comprehensive wireless and battery-powered expansions to date. The newly released WB400 Wireless Battery Camera, WBS400 Wireless NVR Kit, and WCD600 Dual-Lens WiFi PTZ Camera headline ANNKE's seasonal lineup. Complementing these launches, ANNKE also highlights several of its best-selling 4K PoE models—including the FCD800, FDH800 Series, and H1200 Series—as well as its popular Classic Zoom Series (CZ804 & WZ520). The company additionally revealed an early preview of its upcoming WCD1012 10MP WiFi PTZ Dual-Lens Camera, which is scheduled for release before Christmas and is set to become one of ANNKE's most advanced wireless launches of the year.

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

New Product Launches for Black Friday 2025

ANNKE Unveils New Wireless Innovations to Power Its Biggest Black Friday 2025 Event Yet

WB400 – 4MP Wireless Outdoor Battery & Solar Camera

The new ANNKE WB400 is a next-generation 4MP wireless outdoor battery camera designed for extended autonomous monitoring. Its key features include:

4MP HD video





9000mAh rechargeable battery + solar panel support





Dual-band 2.4GHz / 5.8GHz WiFi





270° Pan & 90° Tilt PTZ coverage





Smart motion detection & instant alerts





Two-way audio





Cloud & up to 256GB local storage





Works with Alexa

Engineered for long-term outdoor use, the WB400 provides wide-area coverage and reliable surveillance for yards, driveways, farms, and remote properties.

WBS400 Series – Wireless Battery Cameras with 24/7 NVR Recording

Developed on the WB400 platform, the WBS400 Series introduces a fully wireless home monitoring system powered by battery and optional solar charging. Ideal for large or multi-camera setups, the system combines dual-band WiFi cameras with a dedicated wireless NVR to deliver continuous 24/7 recording—an advantage not typically possible with standalone battery cameras. Smart motion alerts, active deterrence lighting, and effortless plug-and-play installation make the WBS400 Series a professional yet cable-free surveillance choice for users seeking reliable, long-range coverage without complicated wiring.

WCD600 – 6MP UHD Dual-Lens Wireless Camera with Enhanced AI

The upgraded WCD600 is ANNKE's latest 6MP dual-lens WiFi camera, now enhanced with:

6MP UHD clarity





300° Pan & 90° Tilt





Smart dual-lens stitching for wider coverage





AI auto-tracking & smarter motion detection





Red-blue flashing lights & built-in siren





Two-way audio





Dual-band WiFi connection





Cloud & up to 128GB local storage





Works with Alexa

The WCD600 provides a near-panoramic view with minimal blind spots, pairing intelligent tracking with powerful active deterrence tools.

Highlighted Best-Selling ANNKE Systems for 2025

FCD800 – 8MP 4K Dual-Lens PoE With Panoramic Coverage

ANNKE's FCD800 remains one of its most advanced PoE models, combining dual 4K 8MP lenses to produce a seamless 180° panoramic field of view without fisheye distortion. Enhanced by AI human and vehicle detection, the camera provides more accurate, actionable alerts in busy outdoor areas. Its smart dual-light night vision shifts intelligently between infrared and full-color imaging, while the integrated siren, strobe-light warning, and two-way audio add strong active deterrence capabilities. Rugged IP67 weatherproofing and PoE reliability make the FCD800 an ideal choice for residential and commercial environments requiring ultra-wide coverage.

FDH800 Series – Complete 4K PoE Panoramic Security System

The FDH800 Series expands the power of the FCD800 into a full-system solution designed for large-scale monitoring across warehouses, industrial sites, commercial properties, and open outdoor environments. With multiple dual-lens cameras working together, the system delivers consistent 4K panoramic visibility across expansive areas. AI-powered alerts, dual-light night vision, and centralized PoE management ensure high reliability and minimal maintenance, offering a professional-grade surveillance solution for users requiring uninterrupted, all-angle coverage.

H1200 Series – ANNKE's Top-Selling 4K 12MP PoE System (Two Years Running)

The H1200 Series continues to be ANNKE's best-selling outdoor security system thanks to its exceptional 4K 12MP clarity, dual-light night vision, and robust AI human/vehicle detection. Built with IP67-rated housings and powered by stable PoE connections, the system provides superior reliability in all weather conditions. The H1200 Series is widely recognized for its ultra-high-definition imaging and long-term durability—qualities that have kept it at the top of ANNKE's sales rankings for two consecutive years.

Classic Zoom Series: CZ804 & WZ520 Long-Range Monitoring

The Classic Zoom Series offers two distinct high-performance zoom solutions ideal for users who require long-distance visibility. The CZ804 delivers 4K ultra-HD resolution paired with a 2.8–12mm motorized varifocal lens, offering 4× optical zoom that maintains sharp detail across multiple viewing distances. With smart dual-light night vision, Motion Detection 2.0, and a built-in microphone, it provides both clarity and advanced situational awareness in PoE deployments.

The WZ520, meanwhile, is a 3K PTZ WiFi camera equipped with a powerful 20× optical zoom lens that captures crisp detail from far distances, making it ideal for large driveways, backyards, and open properties. Its 270° pan and 90° tilt range, AI human detection, smart night vision, two-way audio, and dual-band WiFi connectivity ensure reliable performance even in complex outdoor environments. Compatible with Alexa and easy to install, the WZ520 offers a flexible, high-performance PTZ option for users seeking advanced wireless monitoring.

New Product Preview: WCD1012 – 10MP Dual-Lens Wireless PTZ With 12× Optical Zoom

ANNKE also offered a first look at its upcoming WCD1012, a 10MP UHD dual-lens wireless PTZ security camera scheduled for release in early 2026. Designed to deliver comprehensive 360° panoramic coverage, the WCD1012 pairs a 12× optical zoom lens with a 270° pan and 90° tilt mechanism for exceptional long-range visibility. Smart dual-light night vision ensures full-color clarity in low light, while AI-enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, and dual-band WiFi enable intelligent, responsive protection. With support for cloud storage and up to 256GB local memory, plus seamless Alexa integration, the WCD1012 is positioned to become ANNKE's most advanced wireless PTZ camera to date.

Black Friday 2025 Deals: Up to 60% Off

Amazing ANNKE 2025 Black Friday promotion is now live. Running from now through December 2, this exclusive event offers savings of up to 60% across the entire ANNKE product range! From advanced battery cameras to professional-grade PoE systems, each solution is crafted to meet diverse lifestyles and security demands. Whether you're upgrading your home system or gifting lasting peace of mind to loved ones, this Black Friday is your best moment.

Visit annke.com to explore all Special ANNKE Black Friday offers.

Press Contact

Klaire

+1 833 717 0187

http://annke.com

SOURCE ANNKE