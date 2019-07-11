Announced Best Luxury Multi-Family Office in France

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Lifestyle Awards is happy to announce this year's winner in the category of Luxury Multi-Family Office in France — Gfk Conseils-Juridis, run by Romain Gerardin-Fresse, a trusted and reliable partner for matters of any kind - from taking care of life's everyday hassle to lifting a heavy weight off client's shoulders. With their wide network of employees and connections, Gfk Conseils-Juridis makes sure a sensitive question is resolved smoothly, a complicated task is simplified and a scary endeavor becomes a reassuring achievement.

Gfk Conseils-Juridis came to life in 2017 thanks to a former political advisor and legal expert Romain Gerardin-Fresse and has since become the definition of a top-class Multi-Family Office firm. Being represented on five continents and operating under the principles of Expertise, Discretion, Efficiency and Reliability, Gfk Conseils-Juridis are trusted by celebrities, upper-class families, royal dynasties, big corporations and government officials from all over the world.

Romain Gerardin-Fresse has a solid reputation in handling technically complex files that require extensive legal expertise and the implementation of administrative strategies, particularly for restructuring or expanding a commercial structure. He is also responsible for development and management for commercial entities and individuals.

The philosophy of Gfk Conseils-Juridis can be described by three simple notions: Quality, Efficiency and Recognition. The company prioritizes hearing requests of their customers and noting the evolution of their wishes, which results in providing top-quality services.

Clients also appreciate that their favorite handler happens to be a socially and economically responsible company. Gfk Conseils-Juridis are strongly involved in charities, like the construction of a school building in Sri Lanka, plus they donate 5% of their annual profit to humanitarian organizations.

Obviously, this gives Luxury Lifestyle Awards another reason to strongly recommend Gfk Conseils-Juridis as trusted personal and business partner.

