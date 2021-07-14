Announcement for Release of the Book "No Great Reset" by Prof. Vesselin C. Noninski

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is to announce the release of the book entitled "No Great Reset" by prof. Vesselin C. Noninski, a scientist and student of nature, recently of society, turned activist for restoring truth in science and life. After retiring from teaching, prof. Noninski, still considering himself a part of academia, has been actively engaged, purely privately, with no support from any organization, in the most impossible mission of his life, bringing science back to its essence—the stalwart of truth. Now, free from academic obligations, he was dismayed to face the sad revelation, that science is not only in a dismal state today, but its fundamentals have been entirely crushed since the beginning of the twentieth century. The demolition of science, ensnaring our world, comprises the greatest threat to humanity, overwhelming any other threat that has ever been promoted globally.

The author's unequivocal discovery that time and space are absolute, dwarfs in its global significance, any politically imposed uncertainties, such as pandemics, to say nothing of anthropogenic climate change. The future of the world is bleak, totally in the control of a very mediocre, tiny, yet exuberantly wealthy elite, which will stop at nothing to preserve its privileges by reducing billions of people to the obedient subsistence of human beings of low intellect. Hope is only in a state of society whereby such parasitic elite becomes impossible. Fulfilling that hope necessarily goes through reform in science. Therefore, it is science that is crying out loud for a great reset of bringing it back to logic and reason. That should become the pivot of all global policies.

The book in pdf format can be obtained by sending an email to: [email protected].

