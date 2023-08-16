Announcement of a Partnership between Virtual Artifacts Inc. and The Montreal Alliance to Promote Sports Content and Generate New Online Revenue Streams

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Virtual Artifacts Inc. (VA), a Montreal-based technology company, is delighted to announce its partnership with the Montreal Alliance, a professional basketball team playing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). This collaboration aims to leverage Virtual Artifacts' Hibe technology platform to enhance sports content promotion and generate additional revenue stream for the Alliance.

Announcement of a Partnership between Virtual Artifacts Inc. and The Montreal Alliance to Promote Sports Content and Generate New Online Revenue Streams (CNW Group/Virtual Artifacts Inc.)
"As a Montreal-based company, the Alliance is part of the identity of the city, and supporting the evolution of this sport franchise is part of our values," said Jean Dobey, CEO at VA. "We are proud to collaborate with the Alliance and contribute to their success both on and off the court."

 The partnership between the Alliance and VA represents a significant milestone for the sports industry, as it aims to redefine sports content monetization by creating new online revenue streams for sports franchises.

" In today's digital age, we believe that sports franchises of all sizes should recognize themselves as media companies. Their sport content should be monetized like those of any media organizations, in addition to diffusion rights, ticket sales and merchandise" explained Jean Dobey.

By embracing the concept of being a media company, the Alliance will maximize the monetization potential of their team's sports content.

"We are thrilled to join forces with VA and embark on this transformative journey," said Annie Larouche, the Montreal Alliance President. "This partnership allows us to connect with our fans in groundbreaking ways and develop new sources of revenue. We look forward to this promising journey."

About Virtual Artifacts Inc.

Based in Montreal (Quebec), Virtual Artifacts builds unique and innovative privacy protection, identity management and systems interoperability technologies to tackle the challenges faced by consumers and businesses in today's digital age. VA is guided by the beliefs that technologies should be aligned with people's choices and values, be used to bring communities closer together and make societies more open, while helping businesses grow and compete fairly. In its mission of giving people the power to connect and interact on their own terms, VA provides its pioneering Hibe technologies that ensure a right balance between businesses and consumers' interests.

For more information, please visit www.virtualartifacts.com or contact us at [email protected].

About the Montreal Alliance

The Montreal Alliance is a professional basketball team competing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The team is entering its second season in the CEBL and plays all its home games at the Verdun Auditorium. The CEBL season runs from May to August and is comprised of 10 home games and 10 away games. Get your tickets and find more information about the team at www.alliancemontreal.ca and on our social media platforms, on Instagram and Tik Tok (@alliancemontreal), Twitter (@mtl_alliance), LinkedIn and Facebook (Montréal Alliance).

About the CEBL

The CEBL enters its fifth season in May 2023. A league created by Canadians for Canadians, more than 75 percent of its players during the past three seasons were Canadian, the highest percentage of any professional league in the country. CEBL players bring experience from the NBA, the NBA G League, top NCAA programs, the Canadian National team program, top international leagues as well as U SPORTS. Additional information about the league is available at www.cebl.ca.

