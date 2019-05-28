Announcement of Audio Publishing Agreement Between LMBPN® PUBLISHING and DREAMSCAPE MEDIA

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in independent digital book publishing, has today announced an exciting new association with DREAMSCAPE* MEDIA, a publisher and distributor of high quality and award-winning content. The agreement is a strategic expansion of LMBPN®'s audio book presence and it involves the representation of several of LMBPN®'s leading series, some of which have been authored by Nebula*, Dragon Award* finalists and Amazon* Best Selling authors.

Stephen Campbell, Vice President of Audio and Operations at LMBPN®, said, "Through this agreement, LMBPN® will increase its global presence in the audio book market by making our books available to listeners on a variety of new platforms. This expanded reach is a major component of our global strategy, and we are excited to begin implementation as we continue to grow in 2019."

Lorna Henry, Acquisitions Director at DREAMSCAPE MEDIA adds, "LMBPN®'s impressive success in the merging of paranormal and sci-fi elements in their publishing program is indicative of its ability to publish books fans want to read. Through our expertise in producing high quality, entertaining audio books, DREAMSCAPE will take their success in the e-book market and catapult it to new heights in the audio space. We are pleased that LMBPN® has chosen to partner with us, and to bring their content to customers, partners, and platforms around the world."

LMBPN®'s audiobook collection will be will be available everywhere audiobooks are sold including Audible*, iTunes* & Kobo*. Titles will also be available on hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. The novels will join hoopla digital's collection of more than 750,000 eBooks, audiobooks, albums, movies and television shows, accessible to 5 million registered users. Riveting and beautifully produced, DREAMSCAPE MEDIA's audio titles have earned over a dozen Audie Award nominations and more than fifty AudioFile* Earphones Awards.

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base who consistently propel LMBPN's books into Amazon.com*, Inc. top ranks and have made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN®'s digital catalog presently includes over five hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com* and over a hundred and eighty titles on Audible.com* . Combined, all the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 3,000,000 books.

Visit http://LMBPN.com for more company and contact information.

About DREAMSCAPE MEDIA

Founded in 2010, Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on audio and video production, distribution and licensing in the publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market and broad retail distribution. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years.

Visit https://www.dreamscapeab.com for company and contact information.

*Brands are property of their respective owners.

