Announcement of Certain Amendments to the Cash Tender Offer for Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC's and ARU Finance Corporation's 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain affiliates of The Energy & Minerals Group ("EMG"), First Reserve Management, L.P. ("First Reserve") and Riverstone Holdings LLC ("Riverstone"), and certain other entities (collectively, the "Offerors") today announced, in connection with their modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer (the "Offer") for a portion of Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC's and ARU Finance Corporation's outstanding 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Notes"), that they have modified certain terms of the Offer described in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 20, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase"), in order to (i) extend the Early Tender Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) through the Expiration Date (as defined below), or on any other date and time to which the Offerors extend the Offer, and (ii) increase the price range of the Offer to between $866.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (the "Minimum Offer Price") and $916.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (the "Maximum Offer Price").

As a result of the extension of the Early Tender Date through the Expiration Date, all holders of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration (as defined below).

The following table summarizes the terms of the Offer, as amended:

Title of Security

CUSIP Number

Principal

Amount

Outstanding(1)

Tender Cap

Early Tender

Payment (2)

Total Consideration

Acceptable Range (2) (3)





















9.000% Senior

Notes due 2027

04364VAK9,

U04354AD5,

04364VAM5

$348,294,000

$60,000,000

$50.00

$866.00 to $916.00























(1) Aggregate principal amount outstanding as of November 2, 2020.



(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase.



(3) Includes the Early Tender Payment.

The "Total Consideration" payable in cash for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Offerors pursuant to the Offer (subject to proration) will be equal to the Clearing Price (as defined below). The Total Consideration will include an amount (the "Early Tender Payment") equal to $50.00 in cash per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.

In addition, holders validly tendering their Notes will be paid all accrued and unpaid interest on those Notes from the date of issuance of such Notes to, but not including, the applicable settlement date, as the case may be ("Accrued Interest"). However, the sum of the aggregate Total Consideration and the aggregate Accrued Interest will not exceed $60.0 million (the "Tender Cap"). The Maximum Offer Price plus Accrued Interest to the settlement date for the Offer is expected to equal approximately $925.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.

The Offerors will pay the same price for all Notes validly tendered at or below the Clearing Price and accepted for purchase by the Offerors in the Offer.

The Offer remains scheduled to expire at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on November 17, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Offerors in their sole discretion (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The Withdrawal Deadline (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 2, 2020. As such, Notes tendered in the Offer may no longer be withdrawn, except as required by law. The Offerors reserve the right to amend, extend or terminate the Offer at any time. The Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as described in the Offer to Purchase.

The settlement of the Offer is expected to occur on November 19, 2020.

The Offer is being conducted as a modified "Dutch Auction." Holders who elect to participate may specify the price they would be willing to receive in exchange for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes they tender in the Offer. The price that holders specify for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes must be in increments of $2.50, and must be within a range of the Minimum Offer Price to the Maximum Offer Price per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. Holders who do not specify a price will be deemed to have specified a price equal to the Minimum Offer Price in respect of Notes tendered and to accept the Clearing Price determined by the Offerors. Tenders of Notes for which a price is specified below the Minimum Offer Price will be deemed to have specified the Minimum Offer Price. Tenders of Notes for which a price is specified in excess of the Maximum Offer Price will not be accepted and will not be used for the purpose of determining the Clearing Price. Tenders of Notes for which a price is specified other than in whole increments of $2.50 will be rounded down to the nearest $2.50 increment.

The Clearing Price will be calculated on or promptly following the Expiration Date. The Offerors, if they accept Notes in the Offer, will accept Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Expiration Date in the order of the lowest to the highest tender prices specified by tendering holders (in increments of $2.50), and promptly following the Expiration Date will select the single lowest price (the "Clearing Price") per $1,000 principal amount of Notes to enable the Offerors to purchase the principal amount of Notes that would result in an aggregate payment amount equal to the Tender Cap (or, if the aggregate payment amount would be less than the Tender Cap, all Notes so tendered).

If at the Expiration Date the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered at or below the Clearing Price would result in an aggregate payment amount that exceeds the Tender Cap and the Offerors elect to accept any Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Expiration Date, then on the Expiration Date, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer, the Offerors will accept for purchase, first, Notes validly tendered at prices (in increments of $2.50) below the Clearing Price and, thereafter, Notes validly tendered at the Clearing Price on a prorated basis according to the principal amount of such Notes and all Notes accepted for purchase will be purchased at the Clearing Price. For the avoidance of doubt, Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the original Early Tender Date on November 2, 2020 will be accepted for purchase without proration, provided the conditions of the Offer are satisfied or waived by the Offerors.

All Notes not accepted on the Expiration Date as a result of proration and all Notes tendered at prices in excess of the Clearing Price will be rejected from the Offer and will be returned to tendering holders at the Offerors' expense promptly following the earlier of the Expiration Date or the date on which the Offer is terminated.

If the Offer is not fully subscribed as of the Expiration Date, all Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date may be accepted without proration, provided the conditions to the Offer are satisfied or waived by the Offerors.

The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase that was distributed to holders of Notes, as amended by this press release. Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Offer. Except as provided in this press release, all other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged.

Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (U.S. toll-free) and (212) 834-2045 (collect). Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be obtained from the Tender and Information Agent for the Offer, D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (877) 732-3614 (U.S. toll-free) and (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers call).

This press release is for informational purposes only. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of any offer to sell Notes or any other securities or a notice of redemption. The Offer is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase.

The Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offers will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Offerors, as the case may be, by the dealer manager, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About The Energy & Minerals Group

EMG has approximately $10 billion of regulatory assets under management and approximately $12 billion in commitments have been allocated across the energy sector since inception.

About First Reserve Management, L.P.

First Reserve has raised over $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception and completed approximately 700 transactions (including platform and add-on acquisitions). Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents spanning the energy spectrum from upstream natural gas and oil to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services and associated infrastructure.

About Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone is an energy and power-focused private investment firm with $41 billion of capital raised to date and the firm has committed over $41 billion to more than 195 investments in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated pricing and timing of the Offer. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Offerors undertake no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Matthew R. Pacey, P.C.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

(713) 836-3600

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascent Resources, LLC

