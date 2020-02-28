Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 28 February, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 32,397,042 shares of Series A and 422,954,026 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 74,692,445.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:30 CET on 28 February 2020.

