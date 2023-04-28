Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 28 April 2023, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 29,383,933 shares of Series A and 425,967,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,980,646.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 28 April 2023.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Director

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

