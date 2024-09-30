Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following. 

As per 30 September 2024, there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 29,235,933 shares are of Series A and 426,115,135 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,847,446.5. 

AB SKF does not hold any own shares. 

Aktiebolaget SKF 
(publ) 

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 September 2024 at 08.00 CEST. 

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Karin Markhede, PR Manager,
mobile: 46 707-588 730, e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; [email protected] 

