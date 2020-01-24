Announcement of Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All 2020 Notes by CSN Resources S.A.

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (" CSN ") (NYSE: SID) announced today that the cash tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") by its subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (" CSN Resources "), for any and all of its outstanding US$433,603,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2020 (the " Notes ") (144A CUSIP / ISIN Nos. 12644VAA6 / US12644VAA61 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN Nos. L21779AA8/USL21779AA88), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the " Expiration Time "). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$263,046,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

CSN Resources expects to accept and make payment for all Notes that at or prior to the Expiration Time were validly tendered on January 31, 2020.

Holders of Notes who validly tendered their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time are eligible to receive US$1,020 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the Notes will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted Notes.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

