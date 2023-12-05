Announcement of Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All 2026 Notes by CSN Resources S.A.

SAO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (" CSN ") (NYSE: SID) announced today that the cash tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") by its subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (" CSN Resources "), for any and all of its outstanding US$300,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the " Notes ") (144A CUSIP / ISIN: 12644VAC2 / US12644VAC28 and Regulation S CUSIP / ISIN: L21779AD2 / USL21779AD28), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the " Expiration Time "). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$117,021,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

CSN Resources expects to accept and make payment for all validly tendered Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time on December 8, 2023.

Holders of Notes who validly tendered their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time are eligible to receive US$1,010 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the Notes will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted Notes.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including those related to the Tender Offer. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

SOURCE Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional