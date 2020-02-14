Announcement under Rule 8.1(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules: Dealings by Offerors, Offerees or Parties Acting in Concert With Them for Themselves or for Discretionary Clients

News provided by

Allergan plc

Feb 14, 2020, 07:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Ap9

APPENDIX 3
DISCLOSURE FORMS

FORM 8.1(a)&(b)(i)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1.  KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

 Thomas C. Freyman

Company dealt in

 AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

 US$0.01 Common Stock

Date of dealing

 13 February 2020

2.  INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

124,414

0.01%


(2) Derivatives (other than options)

0




(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

0




Total

124,414

0.01%









(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

 N/A

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total








Ap10

3.  DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)  Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

 N/A

(b)  Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)

Price per unit
(Note 5)

 N/A


(c)  Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)  Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.

Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)

Exercise 
price

Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.

Expiry 
date

Option money
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

 N/A





(ii)  Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

 Stock Options

 23,705 shares of common stock

 US$29.23

(d)  Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

 N/A

Ap11

4.  OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

N/A

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            NO

Date of disclosure

 13 February 2020

Contact name

 Manisha Narasimhan, PhD 

Telephone number

+ 1 862 261 7162

Name of offeree/offeror with which 
acting in concert

 Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

Specify category and nature of
acting in concert status

 Director of Allergan plc

SOURCE Allergan plc

You just read:

Announcement under Rule 8.1(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules: Dealings by Offerors, Offerees or Parties Acting in Concert With Them for Themselves or for Discretionary Clients

News provided by

Allergan plc

Feb 14, 2020, 07:00 ET