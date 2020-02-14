Announcement under Rule 8.1(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules: Dealings by Offerors, Offerees or Parties Acting in Concert With Them for Themselves or for Discretionary Clients

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

APPENDIX 3

DISCLOSURE FORMS

FORM 8.1(a)&(b)(i)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Thomas C. Freyman Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which the

dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 Common Stock Date of dealing 13 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)



Long Short

Number

(%) Number

(%) (1) Relevant securities 124,414

0.01%





(2) Derivatives (other than options) 0









(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 0









Total 124,414

0.01%





















(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short

Number

(%) Number

(%) (1) Relevant securities N/A

(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell



Total



















3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) N/A





(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction

(Note 6) Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) Price per unit

(Note 5) N/A







(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing,

varying etc. Number of securities

to which the option

relates (Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A













(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) Stock Options 23,705 shares of common stock US$29.23

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A





4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure 13 February 2020 Contact name Manisha Narasimhan, PhD Telephone number + 1 862 261 7162 Name of offeree/offeror with which

acting in concert Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) Specify category and nature of

acting in concert status Director of Allergan plc

SOURCE Allergan plc