Announcement under Rule 8.1(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules: Dealings by Offerors, Offerees or Parties Acting in Concert With Them for Themselves or for Discretionary Clients
Feb 14, 2020, 07:00 ET
Ap9
APPENDIX 3
DISCLOSURE FORMS
FORM 8.1(a)&(b)(i)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
Thomas C. Freyman
|
Company dealt in
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
Class of relevant security to which the
|
US$0.01 Common Stock
|
Date of dealing
|
13 February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|
Long
|
Short
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
124,414
|
0.01%
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
0
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
0
|
Total
|
124,414
|
0.01%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
N/A
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 5)
|
N/A
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
|
Nature of transaction
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit
|
N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
|
Writing, selling,
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise
|
Type, e.g.
|
Expiry
|
Option money
|
N/A
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per
|
Stock Options
|
23,705 shares of common stock
|
US$29.23
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Nature of transaction
|
Details
|
Price per unit
|
N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|
N/A
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
|
Date of disclosure
|
13 February 2020
|
Contact name
|
Manisha Narasimhan, PhD
|
Telephone number
|
+ 1 862 261 7162
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which
|
Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)
|
Specify category and nature of
|
Director of Allergan plc
