Announcement: Winner of 2019's Gratiam Dei Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Coleman, CEO of GiveCentral and Coleman Group Consulting will be awarded the 2019 Gratiam Dei Award. GiveCentral is a provider of one of the top online nonprofit fundraising platforms, and today American Catholic Press has made an announcement that recognizes this work in the nonprofit industry. The 2019 Gratiam Dei Award is being given to Mr. Patrick Coleman, CEO of the Coleman Group and GiveCentral. Mr. Coleman and his team have provided great service to the non profit community including more than a thousand parishes, schools, and other local Catholic Organizations across the country. GiveCentral is currently helping charities raise more than one billion dollars. The award ceremony will be held on the 25th of October at 2800 Country Club Drive, Olympia Fields.

Patrick Coleman, CEO, GiveCentral & Coleman Group Consulting

As CEO to both GiveCentral and Coleman Group Consulting, Patrick J. Coleman is on a mission to help charities increase giving and reduce costs through ways such as mobile giving, texting and crowdfunding. He has a diverse educational background in diplomacy, finance and theology with over 25 years of experience in operations leadership and strategic planning. His team focuses on helping charities succeed with measurable, implementable, and sustainable results. Mr. Coleman has also been active in the community helping fun d a homeless shelter and serving on multiple boards including University of St. Mary of the Lake currently. Previously, Mr. Coleman served as Board President for Elk Grove United Way of Suburban Chicago, Talkline/Kidsline, Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) and Queen of All Saints. He has been a frequent speaker at charities on giving, building community, change enablement and leadership.

About ACP and Gratiam Dei Award

The American Catholic Press was incorporated in 1972 as a non-for-profit corporation of the State of Illinois. Its purpose is to promote the good of liturgy, academic research and instruction and the spread of Christian culture.

The Gratiam Dei Award is recognition for important and outstanding service to American Catholic Press, the liturgy of the Catholic Church or the common good. The Award derives its name from the motto of the American Catholic Press, the Latin Text is translated, "Forever I will sing the grace of God." Previous awardees include Justice Antonin Scalia, Msgr. Ken Velo, Fr. Rocky Hoffman and Fr. John Kartje.

About GiveCentral

GiveCentral is a web based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management.

With more than one million donors, nationwide nonprofits that has put their trust on this platform, it looks forward to grow and expand its horizons. For assistance from expert guides on GiveCentral enterprise and nonprofit fundraising, registration and sign up options are available on GiveCentral's official website.

