Announcing 20 Minutes to…Trained!

BERWYN, Pa., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- You've come to rely on ATIXA for Title IX training and certification, but what about your requirement to train your hearing panels, administrators, and appeals officers? ATIXA has heard your requests, and now offers a web-based video training series to meet your training needs. 20 Minutes to…Trained is designed to meet (and exceed!) all hearing-related training requirements for Title IX and VAWA Section 304.

20 Minutes to...Trained

20 Minutes to…Trained is a series of thirteen video segments that all average 20 minutes in length, give or take. This gives you the ability to plan modular trainings based on the topics you want to prioritize, or to allow trainees to take all thirteen topics over time, but in bite-size chucks of easily attained and retained information. Here are the topics and presenters:

Topics:

Addressing Trauma

Appeals

Applying Preponderance and Making a Finding

Assessing Credibility

Deliberations and Groupthink

Documentation

Due Process

Intimate Partner Violence

Questioning

Role of the Investigator

Sexual Harassment

Stalking

Understanding Sexual Violence

Presenters:

Each video features expert presenters from ATIXA, offering their best thinking on the topic in a free-flowing, conversational, informal format. Each video is web-accessible and closed-captioned. The videos feature integrated slide content and a study guide to accompany each topic. Each study guide includes:

A set of learning outcomes for the topic

Slides

Discussion questions

Related ATIXA resources

Related case studies

Answer key for the case studies

The study guide can be used by an individual user to facilitate their own learning about the topic or can be used by a facilitator to guide a group training that allows an entire hearing panel to digest the content together and work from the video toward discussion questions and case studies intended to help cement the learning outcomes for the topic.

Once you buy a topic, it's yours to use, re-use, and assign to your hearing administrators, panels, and appeals officers as often as you need. To facilitate cost-effective access to the 20 Minutes to…Trained modules, ATIXA offers the following purchasing options:

Non-Member Pricing:

One topic for $99

Three topics for $249.99

Six topics for $479

All thirteen topics for $999

ATIXA Member Pricing:

One topic for $89

Three topics for $229

Six topics for $439

All thirteen topics for $899

Full Institutional ATIXA members receive the Sexual Harassment, Understanding Sexual Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, and Stalking topics included with their membership.

Full Institutional Super Members receive the Sexual Harassment, Understanding Sexual Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, and Stalking topics, as well as four additional topics, included with their membership.

For additional information on these products, please contact ATIXA by phone at 610-644-7858 or by email at info@atixa.org.

