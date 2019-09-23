Announcing 2019 Grand Opening Of The New Friendly Honda Dealership In Fayetteville, New York

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With construction of a ground-up, state-of-the-art dealership facility completed, the Friendly Auto Group has opened its doors for business at the all-new Friendly Honda of Fayetteville, located at 534 East Genesee Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 26th, at 11:00 AM to mark the new dealership's arrival to the Syracuse market. Eric Kahn, President & CEO of Friendly Auto Group, will lead the ceremony and will be joined by local officials, including the mayor of Fayetteville, Mark Olson, and senior executives of American Honda. Local residents are invited to attend the ceremony and the grand opening celebration that will go throughout the weekend. Food and refreshments will be served.

For additional information and event details, visit:

Friendly Honda of Fayetteville Grand Opening.

The new Friendly Honda of Fayetteville dealership brings the renowned Friendly buying experience with it. "Friendly Prices, Friendly Service, Friendly Auto Group" is their slogan, and they live up to that slogan. Their other Honda dealership, Friendly Honda in Poughkeepsie, sells more vehicles than any other dealership in the mid-Hudson Valley and has won Honda's President's Award seven times.

"We are honored that Honda has chosen the Friendly Auto Group to represent its brand in the Syracuse market," said Kahn. "We have a long-standing relationship with Honda and look forward to working with them to dramatically increase Honda's presence in the area."

This brand-new, approximately 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility includes a five-vehicle showroom, 15 service bays, and is located on four beautifully landscaped acres.

General Manager Jim Rightmyer added, "The facility was carefully designed to support making the customer experience at Friendly Honda the friendliest, most convenient and comfortable dealership experience in Syracuse."

In addition to the all-new Friendly Honda of Fayetteville, the Friendly Auto Group, which is led by President & CEO Eric Kahn, includes Friendly Honda and Friendly Ford in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Friendly Acura in Middletown, New York. Kahn also owns and operates Capital Luxury Cars (Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover) in Albany, New York.

