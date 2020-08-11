Announcing 2020 Connect - A Virtual Event

WESTWOOD, Mass. and LAVAL, QC, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020, the world's leading provider of applications and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning and furniture manufacturing, today announced its first virtual trade show, 2020 Connect, will be taking place from September 1st through 3rd, 2020.

2020 Connect is a one-of-a-kind virtual event where inspiration, creativity, knowledge and resources all come together to help you build a stronger business. 2020's end-to-end software solutions will help improve your designs, engage consumers online, promote your products, manage and automate your manufacturing-and so much more.

This free, three-day online event will feature over 60 unique sessions on a vast array of topics, such as ERP solutions for the woodworking industry, converting web traffic to qualified leads, office design sales strategies for a post-pandemic world, and expert design advice from kitchen and bath professionals. Participants will be able to access 7 on-demand presentations highlighting 2020's state-of-the-art solutions: 2020 Office, 2020 Insight, 2020 Ideal Spaces, and 2020 Design. Appointments can be set in advance with 2020 manufacturing, retail, and catalog staff. There will be 6 virtual booths staffed by solutions experts, a customer wall of fame filled with inspiring renderings, fun games with opportunities to win prizes, and more.

2020 Connect will reach out not only to manufacturers and retailers, to residential and commercial designers, but to the industry as a whole. 2020's goal is to provide end-to-end solutions for the entire industry, covering every step of the journey – from the drawing board to the shop floor, from the warehouse to the worksheet, from inspiration to installation. In the spirit of this goal 2020 Connect will be an end-to-end event, engaging the industry in an all-encompassing virtual experience.

"We are thrilled to be offering this one-of-a-kind event," says Karen Curtis, Director of Marketing Communications and Programs at 2020. "We have some amazing guest speakers and so many helpful resources to share with our industry – information, inspiration, the tools and applications to allow businesses the best possible opportunities for success. We're very much looking forward to connecting with everyone at 2020 Connect."

Participants can register today at https://www.2020spaces.com/2020connect/



2020 Contacts Company contact: Karen Curtis [email protected] +1 774 215 6916

About 2020

2020 helps professional designers, retailers and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries capture ideas, inspire innovation and streamline processes. By providing end-to-end solutions and the world's largest collection of manufacturers' catalogs, 2020 provides businesses with the software and content to be more efficient, integrated and productive. 2020 applications allow professional designers to create kitchens, bathrooms, closets and commercial offices which look as stunning on the screen as they do in reality. 2020 helps retailers to inspire the imagination of their customers and provide an on-line design and shopping experience for home projects. Our solutions for furniture and cabinet manufacturers deliver a complete manufacturing operations management capability to run their factories at maximum efficiency.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec, 2020 employs over 850 people, has direct operations in 9 countries, and supports customers in many more locations around the world through a network of value added resellers.

For more information, visit www.2020spaces.com.

