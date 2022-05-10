Announcing 2022 Founders of Color Showcase Finalists

Five BIPOC-led startups will pitch in front of 200 investors in Atlantic City, N.J. on May 16, 2022, for a chance at funding; last year's event spurred $1M in investments

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors report capitalizing multicultural and women-owned businesses at 80 percent less than businesses overall, according to a report by Morgan Stanley. Five minority-led startups from across the United States don't want to be a part of this grim statistic – and with the opportunity to pitch in front of 200 impact-driven investors on May 16, 2022 – won't be. Meet the startups who today have been named finalists in the 2022 Founders of Color Showcase organized by Next Wave Impact.

Now in its third year, the Founders of Color Showcase is being organized by Next Wave Impact, a global impact investor syndicate dedicated to accelerating capital opportunities for high-impact minority-founded startups.

"I'm so excited to have been selected as a finalist for the Founders of Color Showcase 2022," said Margo Jordan-Baines, founder of Enrichly. "I'm building an amazing self-esteem-based e-learning platform that will positively impact millions of people and I'm thrilled to be able to share my vision, company progress and plans to scale globally with mission-aligned investors during the Showcase."

Investors and the public are welcome to register to attend the free event that will take place at the Harrah's Resort Atlantic City located at 777 Harrah's Boulevard in Atlantic City, N.J., and via a livestream from 4 to 6 p.m. EST. During the event, the founders will gain exposure to an audience of investors, funds and angel groups that are accelerating capital opportunities for high-impact minority-founded startups. Last year's event spurred nearly $1 million in investments to BIPOC-led startups and organizers are optimistic for 2022.

"We wholeheartedly believe these finalists have the potential to greatly impact people, communities and the planet in a measurable way," said Dr. Silvia Mah, a member of Next Wave Impact's investor network and founding member of Stella Angels. "By participating in the Founders of Color Showcase, you are mobilizing dollars, creating inclusivity and gaining the opportunity to invest in smart innovation; there's no reason not to be a part of this event."

"Fundr is honored to support this incredible group of diverse founders. We're excited to use our end-to-end capital-as-a-service platform to connect these promising companies with investors looking to make an impact," said Lauren Washington, co-founder of Fundr and event organizer. "With our new Special Purpose Vehicle product, we can easily and quickly facilitate a large number of investors into each deal and enable them to track the progress of the startups they invested in over time. Our partnership with Founders of Color Showcase aligns directly with our mission to create more access to funding."

About Next Wave Impact

Based in Colorado, Next Wave Impact is an international movement driving impact, diversity and inclusion in early-stage investing and the entrepreneurial ecosystem through its innovative learning-by-doing progressive fund model and other activities that drive capital to typically underserved entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.nextwaveimpact.com and www.foundersofcolorshowcase.com.

