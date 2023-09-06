Announcing 35th Annual Walk for Hope on Sunday, Oct 8

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness will hold its 35th Annual Thad and Alice Eure Walk for Hope on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm at the Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh, N.C.

The 5K annual walk, which raises money for mental illness research, also includes a festival featuring music by the Embers, carnival-style entertainment, prizes, t-shirts, a delicious lunch, and more. Those who cannot join in person can walk or run virtually at their leisure or donate to support mental illness research here in our community.

The funds support research into mental illnesses and treatments for illnesses like depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, postpartum depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia. 100% of the money raised by participants directly funds local mental illness research at the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry. And, as critically, it helps call attention to the stigma and significance of these often invisible illnesses, which now, due to the pandemic, affect as many as 1 in 3 American adults.

Raleigh restaurateurs Thad Jr. and Alice Eure established the Foundation of Hope in 1984 after their son was diagnosed with chronic bipolar disorder. In 1989, after Thad's passing, his employees established the first Walk for Hope in his memory; approximately 200 participants raised $30,000 for the Foundation. Today, the Walk has become a Triangle family tradition and one of the nation's largest and oldest walk fundraisers benefiting mental illness research.

100% of the funds raised at the event support mental illness research grants at the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over $8.41 million for research grants, which have leveraged an additional $231 million in funding from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and other organizations.

For more information, [email protected], or visit www.walkforhope.com.

The Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

