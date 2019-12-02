Announcing a Class Action Lawsuit and Settlements Involving Purchasers of Certain Disposable Contact Lenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of this notice is to provide information concerning Settlements in a class action lawsuit with CooperVision, Inc. ("CVI") and Bausch & Lomb Inc. ("B&L"), and to also notify you of an order certifying Litigation Classes asserting claims against Alcon Vision, LLC ("Alcon"), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. ("JJVC"), and ABB Concise Optical Group, LLC ("ABB"). The lawsuit alleges illegal minimum retail pricing policies adopted by contact lens manufacturers starting in June 2013 with regard to the distribution and sale of certain disposable contact lenses. The safety and effectiveness of contact lenses manufactured by the Defendants are not at issue in this lawsuit. For comprehensive information about the claims, rulings, and events in the case, visit the website below. CVI and B&L deny that they did anything wrong and the other Defendants also deny they did anything wrong and continue to defend the claims in the lawsuit. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who Is Included?

The CVI Settlement Class includes purchasers of certain contact lenses manufactured by Alcon, B&L, CVI, or JJVC in the United States for your personal use between June 1, 2013 and the present. The B&L Settlement Class and the Litigation Classes include purchasers of certain contact lenses manufactured by Alcon, B&L, or JJVC in the United States for your personal use between June 1, 2013 and December 4, 2018. Please visit www.ContactLensSettlement.com to see a list of the disposable contact lenses with corresponding dates of purchase that are included in the Settlement and Litigation Classes.

How can I get a payment?

The Settlements with CVI and B&L establish two Settlement Funds ($3 million for CVI and $10 million for B&L). You can file an easy online claim now at www.ContactLensSettlement.com. The deadline to file your claim is January 31, 2020. In order to maximize efficiency, the CVI and B&L settlement funds will be distributed to claimants at a later stage of the case. Please be patient and check the website for updates.

Your other options.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the CVI or B&L Settlements, and/or if you do not want to be included in the Litigation Classes, you must exclude yourself by January 31, 2020. If you do not exclude yourself, you will release any claims you may have, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement, available at the settlement website. You may object to the CVI and/or B&L Settlements by January 31, 2020. The Detailed Notice available on the website listed below explains how to exclude yourself or object. The Court will hold a Hearing on February 25, 2020, to consider whether to approve the Settlements and requests for attorneys' fees of up to one-third (33.3%) of the Settlement Funds, expenses, and service awards to each of the Class Representatives. You may appear at the hearing, either yourself or through an attorney hired by you, but you don't have to. For more information, call 1-877-253-3649 or visit www.ContactLensSettlement.com.

