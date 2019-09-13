Announcing a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Individuals who Purchased or Acquired Hashlets, Hashpoints, HashStakers, or Paycoin from GAW Miners, LLC and/or ZenMiner, LLC

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a notification from the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut.

Plaintiffs allege that GAW Miners, LLC and ZenMiner, LLC made false and misleading statements to potential investors about their virtual currency mining operations. Plaintiffs allege that GAW Miners, LLC and ZenMiner, LLC sold a progressive array of products and investment contracts to investors that GAW Miners LLC and ZenMiner LLC claimed would yield profits from mining or otherwise investing in virtual currency. Plaintiffs allege that, because GAW Miners, LLC and ZenMiner, LLC sold far more computing power than they owned and dedicated to virtual currency mining, GAW Miners, LLC and ZenMiner, LLC owed investors a return larger than any actual return GAW Miners, LLC and ZenMiner, LLC were making on their limited mining operations.

GAW Miners, LLC and ZenMiner, LLC have defaulted and the sole remaining defendant is Stuart A. Fraser. Plaintiffs allege, among other things, that Mr. Fraser assisted the other defendants and exercised control over them such that he is liable for any injuries caused by the misconduct allegedly perpetrated by GAW Miners, LLC and ZenMiner, LLC described above. Mr. Fraser denies all allegations against him. The Court has not decided that Mr. Fraser is liable.

The Class includes all persons or entities who, between August 1, 2014, and January 19, 2015 , (1) purchased Hashlets, Hashpoints, HashStakers, or Paycoin from GAW Miners, LLC and/or ZenMiner, LLC ; or (2) acquired Hashlets, Hashpoints, HashStakers, or Paycoin from GAW Miners, LLC and/or ZenMiner, LLC , by converting, upgrading, or exchanging other products sold by GAW Miners, LLC and/or ZenMiner, LLC. Excluded from the Class certified by the Court are any defendants, any parent, subsidiary, affiliate, or employee of any defendant, any co-conspirator, and any governmental agency.

Class Members must choose whether to stay in the Class. If Class Members stay in the Class, and money or benefits are obtained for the Class, Class Members will then be notified about how they can share in any benefits for which they may be eligible. If Class Members stay in the Class, however, they will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable to them or not, and they won't be able to sue the defendants for the claims at issue in this case. If Class Members want to stay in the Class, they do not have to do anything now, but may be required to show proof of their transactions at a later time. Class Members who stay in the Class may (but do not have to) enter an appearance in the Court through their own counsel.

Class Members who would like to exclude themselves from the lawsuit must send an email to Info@GAWMinersClassAction.com by October 28, 2019 or letter to Audet, et al. v. Garza, et al., Notice Administrator, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 3578, Portland, OR 97208-3578 by October 28, 2019 asking to be excluded. Instructions for making this request can be found at the www.GAWMinersClassAction.com or by calling toll-free 1-855-964-0522. Class Members who request exclusion cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit, but will also not be bound by any orders or judgments in this case that may be unfavorable to them. Detailed information is available at www.GAWMinersClassAction.com and toll-free by calling 1-855-964-0522.

SOURCE United States District Court for the District of Connecticut

