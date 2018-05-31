Announcing a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purchasers who bought butter or cheese directly from a cooperative that was a member of CWT between December 6, 2008 and July 31, 2013

The Court decided that the Class includes all persons and entities in the United States that purchased butter and/or cheese directly from one or more Members of Defendant, Cooperatives Working Together and/or their subsidiaries, during the period from December 6, 2008 to July 31, 2013. Those that are included are called "Class Members."

A list of all the Members of Cooperatives Working Together and their subsidiaries can be found at www.ButterandCheeseClassAction.com.

Class Members must choose whether to stay in the Class. If Class Members stay in the Class, and money or benefits are obtained, those Class Members will be notified about how they can participate. Class Members will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and won't be able to sue the Defendants on their own for the claims at issue in this case. Class Members who want to stay in the Class DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING NOW.

To be excluded from the lawsuit, Class Members must send a letter asking to be excluded. Instructions for making this request can be found at www.ButterandCheeseClassAction.com or by calling toll-free 855-804-8574. Class Members must mail their exclusion request postmarked on or before July 30, 2018. If excluded, Class Members cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit, and will not be bound by any orders or judgments in this case. If a Class Member does not request exclusion, they may (but do not have to) enter an appearance in the Court through their own counsel. Detailed information is available at www.ButterandCheeseClassAction.com and toll-free at 855-804-8574.

