Announcing a Class Action Settlement involving individuals who received a prerecorded message from an Oasis Entity

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit, Albrecht v. Oasis Power, LLC d/b/a Oasis Energy, No. 18-cv-1061 (N.D. Ill. 2018), about whether Oasis Power, LLC d/b/a/ Oasis Energy incl. Censtar, Electricity Maine, Electricity N.H., Major Energy, Perigee, Provider Power Mass, Respond Power, Spark, and Verde (together, the "Oasis Entities") sent prerecorded voicemail messages to mobile telephone numbers without prior express written consent of the recipients in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, 47 U.S.C. § 227 ("TCPA"). Oasis denies the allegations and any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who's Included? Settlement Class Members include all individuals within the United States (i) who were sent a prerecorded message, also referred to a ringless voicemail, (ii) on his or her telephone (iii) by or on behalf of the Oasis Entities advertising the Oasis Entities' goods and services during the Class Period (February 12, 2014 through September 25, 2019).

Excluded from the Settlement Class are the Oasis Entities and their affiliates, employees, officers, directors, agents, representatives and their immediate family members; class counsel and the judge and magistrate judge who have presided over the Action and their immediate family members.

What does the Settlement provide? To fully settle and release claims of the Settlement Class Members, the Oasis Entities have agreed to make payments to the Settlement Class Members and pay for notice and administration costs of the Settlement, attorneys' fees and expenses incurred by counsel for the Settlement Class, and a service award for Plaintiff. Defendant will make available $7,000,000.00 (the "Settlement Fund"). Each Settlement Class Member who submits a timely, valid, correct and verified Claim Form by the Claim Deadline in the manner required by the Settlement Agreement shall be sent a Cash Award.

What are the options of Settlement Class Members? Settlement Class Members have several options available to them as part of the Settlement. They can:

File a claim. Members of the Settlement Class must submit a completed Claim Form to receive a payment. Class Members may obtain a Claim Form at the Settlement Website, www.OasisEnergyTCPAsettlement.com, or by calling the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-855-939-0540. Claim Forms can be submitted by U.S. mail or through the Settlement Website, and must be postmarked by February 20, 2020 .

Members of the Settlement Class must submit a completed Claim Form to receive a payment. Class Members may obtain a Claim Form at the Settlement Website, www.OasisEnergyTCPAsettlement.com, or by calling the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-855-939-0540. Claim Forms can be submitted by U.S. mail or through the Settlement Website, and must be postmarked by . Exclude themselves. Class Members who do not want benefits from the Settlement, and want to keep the right to sue or continue to sue the Oasis Entities on their own about the legal issues in this case, must exclude themselves from the Settlement. Class Members who exclude themselves cannot get money from this Settlement. To be excluded from the Settlement, Class Members must send a letter postmarked no later than December 7, 2019 to Oasis Energy TCPA Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 4109, Portland, OR 97208-4109.

Class Members who do not want benefits from the Settlement, and want to keep the right to sue or continue to sue the Oasis Entities on their own about the legal issues in this case, must exclude themselves from the Settlement. Class Members who exclude themselves cannot get money from this Settlement. To be excluded from the Settlement, Class Members must send a letter postmarked no later than to Oasis Energy TCPA Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 4109, 97208-4109. Object. Settlement Class Member who do not exclude themselves from the Settlement Class can object to any part of the Settlement. All objections must be postmarked by December 7, 2019 . The detailed notice found at www.OasisEnergyTCPAsettlement.com further explains how to object.

Settlement Class Member who do not exclude themselves from the Settlement Class can object to any part of the Settlement. All objections must be postmarked by . The detailed notice found at www.OasisEnergyTCPAsettlement.com further explains how to object. Do nothing. Settlement Class members who do nothing, meaning they do not file a timely Claim, will not get benefits from the Settlement. Further, unless Class Members exclude themselves, they will be bound by the judgment entered by the Court.

The Court has scheduled a Final Approval Hearing on February 11, 2020 to consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court will also consider the requests by Class Counsel for attorneys' fees and expenses and for a Service Award to the Class Representative. Class Members do not need to attend the hearing but they or their own attorney, if they have one, may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at their own cost.



Getting more information? This Notice summarizes the proposed Settlement. For a complete, definitive statement of the Settlement terms, refer to the Settlement Agreement at www.OasisEnergyTCPAsettlement.com. Class Members may also contact the Settlement Administrator by calling the toll-free number, 1-855-939-0540, or by sending questions to Oasis Energy TCPA Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 4109, Portland, OR 97208-4109.

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Related Links

https://www.oasisenergytcpasettlement.com

