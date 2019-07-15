Announcing a Class Action Settlement Involving Kiip, Inc.'s Advertising Platform

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving claims that Kiip, Inc. ("Kiip") violated the law by using its advertising platform to collect, intercept, or transmit consumers' personal information through a software application without first getting permission from those consumers. The case is called Farag et al. v. Kiip, Inc., Case No. 2019 CH 01695 (Ill. Cir. Ct. Cook Cnty.). The proposed settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Kiip. Kiip strenuously denies any wrongdoing and the court has not decided who is right or wrong. Rather, the parties have reached a compromise to end the lawsuit and avoid the uncertainties and costs associated with further litigation.

Individuals are members of the settlement class if, between January 1, 2010 and June 13, 2019, they used a software application integrated with Kiip's advertising platform. Members of this class may file a claim to request a share of the settlement funds.

The proposed settlement provides for a fund totaling $1,000,000, which will be used to make payments to the class members with valid claims after first making deductions for notice and administration costs, incentive awards to the class representatives, and attorneys' fees for class counsel. If the court finally approves the settlement, each settlement class member who timely submits a valid claim form will be eligible to receive an equal payment from the Settlement Fund. The exact amount of each settlement class member's payment is unknown at this time; the final amount of each payment will depend on the number of claims submitted and the amount available in the settlement fund after the deductions.

To make a claim for a cash payment, class members must submit a completed claim form online at www.KiipSettlement.com by September 11, 2019. Alternatively, class members can exclude themselves from the settlement by September 11, 2019 if they do not want to be bound by it, but will not be able to receive a payment from the fund. Class members who file a claim or otherwise choose not to exclude themselves will release any claims they may have against Kiip, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement, available at www.KiipSettlement.com. Class members may also object to the settlement by September 18, 2019. The detailed notice available on the website explains how to file a claim, exclude oneself, or object.

The Court will hold a Hearing on October 18, 2019 to consider whether to approve the settlement and a request by class counsel for attorneys' fees of up to 40% of the Settlement Fund, plus their costs for their work in the case. The court will also consider incentive award payments in an amount up to $5,000 to the class representatives. Class members can appear at the hearing, but do not have to. Class members can also hire their own attorney, at their own expense, to appear or speak for them at the hearing. For more information, visit www.KiipSettlement.com.

