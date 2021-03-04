Announcing a Milestone Event for Gender Equality

MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Government of Mexico along with UN Women and the Government of France, in a partnership with civil society and youth organizations, announced the forthcoming Generation Equality Forum in Mexico City. This landmark event, hosted by the Government of Mexico, is intended to catalyze urgent action for the achievement of gender equality and women's rights.

The Generation Equality Forum Mexico City will take place virtually from 29 to the 31 March, 2021, marking the 'kick-off' of the Forum journey. The Mexico Forum will inspire and incubate the drive for urgent action which will continue in the announcement of trailblazing gender equality commitments and investments at a second event in Paris, in June 2021. Registration for the Generation Equality Forum in Mexico is open until March 19 at https://forogeneracionigualdadmx.vfairs.com/.

The Mexico event seeks to honor the grassroots legacy of the Beijing Platform of Action by highlighting the power of gender-based activism. It will provide the space to develop a multilateral feminist agenda and will include a side-event by the Government of Mexico to create a multilateral alliance of countries to promote gender equality. The event will also feature the work of the Generation Equality Action Coalitions, a set of global, innovative, multi-stakeholder partnerships that will unveil their draft blueprints for catalytic actions to accelerate women's rights. An additional Compact on Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action will work to drive action and accountability for this agenda.

Announcing the countdown to the Mexico Forum Nadine Gasman, president of Mexico's National Institute for Women, said: "The Forum in Mexico will place the agenda for women and girls' rights at its core by centering the voices of grassroots organizations as accelerators for social change."

"The Generation Equality Forum will establish clear lines of work and make a strong call to action. I invite you to join us in this effort and to transform our reality for the benefit of all," said Martha Delgado Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights.

"The disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the lives of women and girls makes the need for the Generation Equality Forum more acute than ever," added Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women Executive Director. "This is a unique opportunity for stakeholders in all sectors to establish commitments that guarantee a gender-equal post-pandemic recovery."

Media inquiries: Miguel Trancozo Treviño, [email protected], +525538366192

SOURCE Generation Equality Forum