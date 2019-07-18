Announcing a New and Important Event from TNG: The Campuses and the Courts Annual Conference - An Update on Higher Education Legislation & Litigation

BERWYN, Pa., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, administrators have had the chance to attend Case Law Update sessions presented by TNG's higher ed law experts at conferences around the country. Now, TNG has created a unique case law-focused conference to help next level their litigation IQ. It's what TNG has always done, just with more and better.

Featuring the litigation whisperers: W. Scott Lewis, J.D., Saundra K. Schuster, J.D., Daniel C. Swinton, J.D., Ed.D., William M. Fischer, J.D. & John Wesley Lowery, Ph.D.

Litigation against colleges and universities has never been more frequent, relevant, or prescriptive than it is right now. That's not to say the trend is good or bad, but to recognize that a historic and fundamental shift in the relationship between courts and colleges is underway. Take a front row seat to a time future professionals will study as the "court intervention era" and that calls for a special event that helps administrators focus on what cases are key to know, what practical takeaways are needed, and how policies and practices must shift.

Normally, this is the part where it would say something flowery about TNG not just keeping administrators up to speed on the changes today, but preparing for what is to come, tomorrow. But, who would that be fooling? The courts are taking institutions places they've never been before, and while TNG may have seen this coming, it's not at all clear yet where it's going. TNG is well-positioned to chronicle the changes, but everyone is just at the beginning of this shift, and the destination is unknown.

Regardless, failing to understand and embrace the dictates of the courts is potentially career-ending, and the stakes could not be higher for administrators and those who guide administrative practice.

At one level, it's not a good thing that schools are being sued more often, but the upside is everyone is learning more than ever. Administrators have always been able to count on TNG to translate the voice of the courts into practical advice for practitioners, and this conference will be a great way to wrap their brains around the most litigious year in higher education history.

Attendees will come to better understand the voices (multiple personalities?) of the courts, but also benefit from TNG's voices on the best ways to take a set of facts, an unexpected ruling, and contradictory opinions of the judges and weave them into a new set of rules and guiding precepts.

Faculty will focus on the leading decisions affecting student conduct, HR, sexual misconduct, disability discrimination, behavioral intervention, and free speech. A written case law summary of all the cases featured from the preceding year will be included with conference registration. This electronic document summarizes the key cases of 2018-2019 impacting on higher education in the categories of:

Negligence

Student Conduct

Contract

Due Process

Fundamental Fairness

Title IX

Title VII

ADA/504

BIT

Discrimination

Free Speech/First Amendment

At the conference, each case will be briefed with a summary of the facts, the holding of the court, the significance and import of the case, an assessment of any conflicting precedents in other jurisdictions, and a set of key takeaways for how the case can/should influence administrative practice.

Conference Schedule

Day 1 AM:

Case Law: Recent Major Cases

Day 1 PM:

Legislative Update

Roundtables

Day 2 AM: Choose One Track, A) Due Process OR B) Case Law

Track A – Due Process and Panel Requirements Case Law

Track B – Case Law Immersion

Day 2 PM:

Track A – Due Process and Panel Requirements Case Law (repeat session)

Track B – Avoiding the Erroneous Outcome and Selective Enforcement Claims

Roundtables

Day 3 AM:

Track A – Mad Skills for Hearing Chairs: Managing Attorney Involvement/Cross-Exam

Track B – Hearing Panel Trainer Training

Conference Registration

Register by Credit Card | Register by Cheque | Download W-9 Form

Early Bird Registration: $599 (By December 20, 2019)

Regular Registration: $699 (By January 31, 2020)

Late Registration: $849 (After February 1, 2020)

