Announcing a New Quick Group Podcast Focused on the Needs of the Pharma, Biotech and Life Science Industries, "Logistics: A Matter of Technology, Temperature & Time"

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quick Group has just launched another episode of their QuickConversations podcast, designed to help the pharma, biotech and life science community manage their global supply chain, and keep their critical products and patients safe–utilizing best practices and proven logistics solutions.

You can listen to "Logistics: A Matter of Technology, Temperature & Time" and all of our QuickConversations programs, on our podcast webpage or wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts; Google Play; Overcast; Spotify; and Stitcher.

In this episode of QuickConversations, Paul White, logistics veteran of The Quick Group, covers a wide range of global logistics topics, including how to best maintain the temperature of critical products for the pharma, biotech and life science industries throughout transit. He also discusses best practices for managing a supply chain during a crisis -- from bad weather to Brexit to a global pandemic, and shares his expertise on:

How to integrate emerging client requirements with new technologies to speed deliveries and improve efficiencies.

The temperature-controlled logistics solutions needed for maintaining the integrity of temperature-sensitive shipments door-to-door.

How to keep global supply chains moving not just during anticipated crises like bad weather or Brexit deadlines, but also when hit with unexpected ones like the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul White, Corporate Executive VP for The Quick Group said, "Our goal is to always be customer-focused… and find solutions to deliver our clients critical shipments, no matter what is going on in the world." You'll hear more about that customer-centric commitment in this conversation – an approach that today, in these unprecedented times, is more important than ever.

About The Quick Group

For 40 plus years, The Quick Group, a Kuehne + Nagel Company, has been providing 24/7/365 trusted global priority logistics and transportation solutions for companies worldwide combining industry expertise and innovative technology. A team of seasoned specialists design customized logistics solutions for time- and temperature-sensitive, mission-critical and life-saving needs for the various industries Quick serves -- life science, pharma/biotech, aviation and technology.

About Kuehne + Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions. newsroom.kuehne-nagel.com.

Contact:

Marie T. Vigliarolo, SVP Marketing

The Quick Group

+1 (718) 995-3616 ext. 2207 [email protected]

SOURCE The Quick Group

Related Links

https://quick.aero

