Announcing a Powerful New Alliance in the Payments Industry

Chosen Payments is an independent sales organization (ISO) that has been recognized as a Payments industry leader, leveraging their reputation, values, and passion into creating a company that stands by what they say. They have offices in various states nationwide and are fluent in 7 different languages.

BlueSquare is also recognized as a Payments industry leader that serves businesses with their technology-enabled credit card processing services. They have completed more than $100M in transactions and have delivered some of the highest CAGRs in the industry.

"Aurora Solutions' vision is to grow through vertical market distribution and technology. I've learned in my 20 years at First Data that trying to be all things to everybody, while ambitious, doesn't always meet the mark. The industry has become vertically specialized such that you have to place strategic bets on distribution and technology leaders within those spaces. The opportunity to partner with BlueSquare and Chosen Payments embodies that vision. Jeff and Sabin have a consistent record of dominating their areas of specialization and are recognized leaders in the industry," said Brian Goudie, CEO of Aurora Solutions.

With Chosen Payments and BlueSquare under the Aurora Solutions parent company, each organization will continue to thrive under each of their respected brands and will remain autonomous while combining powerful marketing and technology synergies to continue as industry disruptors. Mr. Burrell and Mr. Brodsly will remain operators and CEOs of BlueSquare and Chosen Payments respectively.

We are also pleased to announce that Aurora Solutions has:

Secured FSP relationships with both First Data and TSYS, to which all brands will have access;

Assembled world-class bank sponsorships with Wells Fargo and BBVA Compass, enabling efficient boarding, white-glove service and cutting-edge technology; and

Partnered with two prestigious financial services partners: Goldman Sachs and Prudential Capital Partners.

"Assembling a world class leadership team with Brian Goudie along with Chosen Payments' Jeff Brodsly and Adam Spencer, formerly of BBVA, further demonstrates that we are one of the top dynamic payments companies left that hasn't gone the route of consolidation by a platform. We are also excited to expand and renew our relationship with our lender, Goldman Sachs, and to welcome our new capital partner, Prudential Capital Partners. Two of the most respected names in financial services who will give us the necessary runway to execute on our strategy," said Sabin Burrell, Founder and CEO of BlueSquare.

"It's no secret the payments industry is in one of the most exciting times of its history. I could not be more proud for the Chosen Payments team and our future under Brian and the Aurora umbrella to reach unparalleled success. Once you put this much talent on one team there is no stopping our success, and I cannot wait to watch our combined forces dominate the Payments arena," said Jeff Brodsly, Founder and CEO of Chosen Payments.

