Announcing a Project Underway {BTR), Build to Rent Community in Hutto by Legacy MCS

HUTTO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY MCS to bring 276 unit Build to Rent Community called the Village at Hutto Station. Legacy MCS is a premier full-service general contractor firm specializing in multi-family pre-construction and construction management. MCS builds every project with the intention of exceeding the client's expectations for innovative materials, safety, functionality, and endurance. The growing firm is proud to announce significant progress on several groundbreaking residential projects in the Greater Austin Area. These transformative developments are MCS's dedication to crafting innovative living spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, sustainability, and community connectivity.

The Village at Hutto Station, a collaboration with Empire Group of Companies, is making significant headway with 276 BTR units. Featuring a host of amenities such as a community center, dog park, pool and fire pit areas, the project promises to offer residents a harmonious blend of luxury and convenience. With wet utility production nearing completion and key infrastructure milestones achieved, Village at Hutto Station is well on its way to becoming a hallmark of modern community living. Our approach to every project is to integrate people, systems, our practices that collaboratively harness the talents and insights of all participants.

Efficiency, schedules and minimizing waste is our top priority through all phases of construction. BTR project's are our expertise which are dynamic living spaces that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of modern residents and highly sought after. As construction progresses rapidly across all current developments; anticipation is building for the unveiling of these exceptional communities soon.

