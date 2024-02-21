Announcing a Project Underway (BTR), Build to Rent Community in Leander by Legacy MCS

LEANDER, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY MCS to bring 164 unit Build to Rent Community called Hero Way to LeanderLegacy MCS is a premier full-service general contractor firm specializing in multi-family pre-construction and construction management. MCS builds every project with the intention of exceeding the client's expectations for innovative materials, safety, functionality, and endurance. The growing firm is proud to announce significant progress on several groundbreaking residential projects in the Greater Austin Area. These transformative developments show MCS's dedication to crafting innovative living spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, sustainability, and community connectivity.

Hero Way, a flagship project by MCS under the Urban Moment portfolio, is making significant strides as it gears up to deliver 164 Build-to-Rent (BTR) units. With the framing process now underway following the acquisition of Leander Building permits, the project is on track for timely completion. Boasting an array of amenities including a leasing office, dog park, pool, and detached garages. Efficiency, schedules and minimizing waste is our top priority through all phases of construction. These BTR developments are our expertise and our commitment to delivering dynamic living spaces that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of modern residents. As construction progresses rapidly across all current developments; anticipation is building for the unveiling of these exceptional communities soon. We are here for the long haul. More than a decade of success doesn't come easy, and it certainly doesn't come by cutting corners on quality.

For more information about MCS and its portfolio of projects, please visit www.legacymcs.com.

