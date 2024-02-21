Announcing a Project Underway (BTR), Build to Rent Community in New Braunfels, Texas by Legacy MCS

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY MCS to bring 184 unit Build to Rent Community called Villas at Creekside. Legacy MCS is a premier full-service general contractor firm specializing in multi-family pre-construction and construction management. MCS builds every project with the intention of exceeding the client's expectations for innovative materials, safety, functionality, and endurance. The growing firm is proud to announce significant progress on several groundbreaking residential projects in the Greater Austin Area. These transformative developments show MCS's dedication to crafting innovative living spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, sustainability, and community connectivity.

Meanwhile, Villas Creekside, a collaboration with Kaplan Communities, is quickly taking shape with 183 BTR units featuring garages. The first tenant has already settled into their new home, marking a milestone achievement for the development. With power now operational across half of the site and significant progress in sheet rock installation and production framing, Villas Creekside is poised to offer residents unparalleled comfort and convenience. Amenities include a Dog Park, Pool, and Playground. Efficiency, schedules and minimizing waste is our top priority through all phases of construction. Building BTR projects are our expertise and our commitment to delivering dynamic living spaces that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of modern residents. For us, delivering a fantastic experience is what it is about and quality means more than just delivering a great product. As construction progresses rapidly across all current developments; anticipation is building for the unveiling of these exceptional communities soon.

For more information about MCS and its portfolio of projects, please visit www.legacymcs.com

CONTACT: Renee Ernst, [email protected]

SOURCE Legacy MCS