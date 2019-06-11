Announcing Action Services Group's New Lighting and LED Product Education Center

ASTON, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide the public with the most up-to-date product information, Action Services Group has created an online Lighting and LED Product Education Center. This interactive education center offers an in-depth look at lighting applications.

Commercial building owners, on average, will spend 22% of their operational costs on power and water. According to the EPA, 35% of a building's energy costs go towards lighting. If your building is operating old or outdated lighting applications, this percentage could be much higher. With non-LED lighting applications, you have the added operational costs of higher energy consumption, lighting maintenance costs, and lighting performance concerns. Improving your buildings lighting efficiency by replacing lighting with energy-saving LEDs and integrating it with building automation can significantly reduce costs.

When considering a Lighting Service Provider or an LED Retrofit, knowing the common concerns, and potential cost savings for your organization's lighting, is key to making an informed decision. This is the main reason Action Services Group designed our Lighting and LED Product Education Center to give you the cold hard facts surrounding commercial lighting applications.

In the new Lighting and LED Product Education Center, participants will learn about specific lighting applications, their energy usage, maintenance costs, and lighting performance. Each interactive page contains a section on common usages, lamps, and mounts for that application, common issues surrounding that application as well as a breakdown of costs associated with each application. You will also learn about the cost-saving benefits of retrofitting to LED, suggested next steps in the process, as well as where to find other free resource materials (FREE Downloadable Financial Analysis Tool).

There are dedicated pages for:

Action Services Group is a national service provider offering a single point of contact for all your Lighting, LED Retrofit, Electrical, and Signage needs. We believe the key to our success begins with applying a knowledge and team-based approach; the value we place on each customer and the accountability we put on everyone in our organization.

