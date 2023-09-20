Announcing Ada Infrastructure, a New Global Data Center Platform Serving the World's Most Transformative Companies

With a team comprised of leading industry experts from global hyperscale and data center operators, GLP's global presence, and nearly a gigawatt of capacity, Ada Infrastructure aims to build the sustainable future of digital infrastructure

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP Pte Ltd. ("GLP") a leading global business builder, developer, owner and operator of logistics real estate, data centers and renewable energy today announced the launch of Ada Infrastructure, a new global data center business founded on a commitment to being a positive force for technology, people, and the planet. Serving the digital infrastructure needs of hyperscale companies and large global enterprises, Ada Infrastructure launches with 850 megawatts (MW) of secured IT capacity across Japan, the UK and Brazil, and nearly 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of total future capacity.

Jennifer Weitzel, a former Microsoft executive, leads Ada Infrastructure as president. Over the past year, she has assembled an unrivaled team of experts from across the industry to address the rising demand for hyperscale data centers in strategic locations globally. As Ada Infrastructure, this team will support the rapid growth of cloud services and artificial intelligence – safely, securely, and sustainably.

"Like our namesake, Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, we believe in technology's potential to benefit society, an idea she described as 'poetical science'," said Weitzel. "In this spirit, we are committed to meeting the ever-growing capacity needs of the world's most transformative companies, while making a positive impact on communities and the planet. We are building a company that customers want to work with and employees want to work for, not just now, but for years to come. This also means investing in the communities in which we work and live – creating and fostering equitable access to economic and social opportunities."

The Ada Infrastructure team is dedicated to ensuring data center customers have capacity where and when they need it. With access to GLP's global presence and regional expertise, Ada Infrastructure can quickly identify and secure sites in key high demand markets. Ada has also developed a future-ready global design playbook, embedded with features that can accommodate evolving technologies that enhance efficiency and performance.

"Data centers play a critical role in making the modern world run more efficiently and are where some of the world's biggest challenges are being solved," said Ming Mei, co-founder and CEO of GLP. "Scientific discoveries, medical advancements, communication systems, new and more accessible financial services, global commerce, and now the AI revolution are all made possible within data centers. With Ada, we are proud to be a part of the future of digital infrastructure while also serving our communities and planet."

About Ada Infrastructure

Ada Infrastructure is a global data center business committed to being a positive force for technology, people, and the planet. With a world-class team of trusted industry leaders, GLP's global presence, and the capital-raising, investment and asset management expertise of GLP Capital Partners, Ada Infrastructure is positioned to lead the industry in reliable, safe, secure, and sustainable digital infrastructure. With seven in-flight campuses across Japan, the UK, and Brazil, we have over 850 MW of power currently available and more than 1,500 MW in our global pipeline. To learn more about Ada Infrastructure, visit www.adainfrastructure.com.

About GLP

GLP Pte Ltd. ("GLP") is a leading global business builder, owner, developer and operator of logistics real estate, data centers, renewable energy and related technologies. GLP's deep expertise and operational insights allow it to build and scale high-quality businesses and create value for its customers. GLP owns and operates assets and businesses in 17 countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas. GLP Capital Partners, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $124 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2023, is the exclusive investment and asset manager of GLP. To learn more about GLP, visit www.glp.com/global.

About GLP Capital Partners

GLP Capital Partners ("GCP") is a leading global alternative asset manager that focuses on thematic investing across real assets and private equity. With approximately $124 billion in total assets under management across 55 funds as of 30 June 2023, GCP has a strong history of leadership in high-growth Asian markets and a track record of success at scale in the US, Europe and Brazil. GCP is the exclusive investment and asset manager of GLP Pte Ltd. To learn more about GCP, visit www.gcp.com.

