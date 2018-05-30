Announcing AddPaymentsNow For Scheduling - Simple, Risk-free Payment Facilitation for Scheduling Software Companies

WINDHAM, Maine, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Software companies that offer clients the ability to synchronize and schedule client appointments through their platform can now take advantage of a new, profitable, low-risk "value-add" which promises to increase profits while increasing client retention: no-risk payment facilitation, or PayFac for short.

According to Alex Roy, of AddPaymentsNow, their new "AddPaymentsNow For Scheduling" program will "allow scheduling software companies to add the ability to instantly set up their clients with the ability to accept credit cards directly through their software, at no cost to them." In addition to there being no cost to the software provider, there is also "a huge revenue opportunity for the software company as they will profit each time a client accepts a payment through their scheduling platform," according to Alex.

AddPaymentsNow has worked closely with software companies and payment providers to make this program work seamlessly for all scheduling ISVs, not only large entities with huge coding budgets. The system works via simple tested API's and offers out of the box functionality in addition to white label and customization opportunities.

Additionally, another focus of AddPaymentsNow For Scheduling Software is to provide a payment facilitation placement service that could not only be set up quickly, but also generate additional income and client retention for software scheduling companies looking to add an accept payments feature to their SaaS program without the independent software vendor, or ISV, having to share in the potential liability of unpaid refunds, or merchant losses.

Previously, the choice of "sub-merchant" integrations for software vendors was limited to either setting up more cumbersome individual merchant accounts or expensive, complicated, and potentially risky payment facilitation services. Now, scheduling software companies that cater to education, health, and wellness, coaching, or other fee-based services can allow their clients to not only track and schedule appointments, but also to accept payments without complexity or large liabilities.

Even though the set-up and integration are easy, AddPaymentsNow's solutions provide full customer support with configuration, account management, fraud prevention, and chargeback mitigation consulting, and even assistance with promotion and marketing.

Payment facilitation is rapidly becoming an essential service that scheduling companies almost need to offer. According to Alex Roy, "SaaS scheduling companies that do not offer the ability for their clients to get paid right through their scheduling software run the real risk of losing clients to providers that do". More and more, according to the company, businesses that use scheduling software are demanding an all in one, streamlined solution, to allows them to book appointments and get paid easily, with reporting available in one place. AddPaymentsNow For Scheduling caters specifically to that need.

About

AddPaymentsNow is a team of payment experts that pair software vendors with streamlined, vetted payment facilitator (PayFac), providers. Their services allow software companies to instantly set up clients with the tools necessary to accept credit cards through their existing software, profit from the transactions and shield themselves from risk.

Media contact:

Alex Roy

196071@email4pr.com

855-233-7296

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-addpaymentsnow-for-scheduling---simple-risk-free-payment-facilitation-for-scheduling-software-companies-300656246.html

SOURCE AddPaymentsNow