Announcing AMGtime Workforce Scheduling

Geared towards optimizing business operations, AMGtime's smart Advanced Workforce Scheduling provides solutions for managing employee schedules, allowing shift swapping, and maintaining required skills, trainings, and certificated for the job. AMGtime Workforce Scheduling reduces standard scheduling complications through eliminating much of the employer to employee back and forth. If management allows, employees can define which days and times are preferable, neutral or unavailable.

The auto-scheduling capability will automatically select employees for open shifts based on specific qualifications, skills, trainings, and certifications. Qualifications can be prioritized by a ranking system or be required for certain jobs. Possible parameters include hours remaining, wages, trainings and/or seniority. The employer can also keep track on which employee is up to date with relevant job-specific certifications during prospective shifts.

AMGtime tackles another long-standing issue in the scheduling realm with this solution. In many industries, swapping shifts has become a highly complicated process for something that should be a simple action. AMGtime Workforce Scheduling allows for employees of the same rank, compensation and similar skill set to swap schedules, quickly and seamlessly (pending employer approval) - a desired feature in industries such as hospitality and healthcare. In fact, the highly customizable filtration system within the solution makes scheduling incredibly adaptive to any industry.

Needless to say, employees' time, attendance, and scheduling are vital elements for every organization. Considering labor is one of the highest costs in business, investing in proper employee management solutions will result in greater ROI. AMGtime provides businesses with innovative and robust options for labor management through software, biometric hardware, mobile apps, and more. AMGtime Workforce Scheduling is the cherry on top that provides an efficient solution for managing your workforce.

About AMGtime

AMGtime is a national leader of time, attendance, and scheduling solutions used for workforce management. In addition to customizable and scalable software on both cloud and PC, AMGtime offers a variety of biometric devices and mobile applications. AMGtime is recognized as a preferred partner across multiple industries such as skilled nursing, staffing, and construction, due to their innovative industry specific solutions. With an open API, AMGtime can be bridged with payroll, HR, and other external software solutions. AMGtime's offerings are customizable and adaptable for basic to complex configurations, and simple to implement, providing organizations with the highest level of efficiency and ROI. For more information visit www.amgtime.com.

