Announcing ASKA™ The Electric Take Off And Landing Flying Car For Consumers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT Inc, today announced it is now taking pre-orders for the ASKA ™, the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle designed for consumers.

The company has also opened the world's first consumer flying car showroom. Located in Los Altos, the heart of Silicon Valley, the sales showroom features demonstration models of the ASKA™ and also functions as a learning center about urban air mobility.

ASKA™ is a new door-to-door mobility option offering the freedom to choose to travel on the road or in the air. The four-seater ASKA™ drives on the road like a car, capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies like an aircraft. This private commuter vehicle enables people to live in a quality environment outside urban areas and to quickly and easily commute to the city center – door to door.

Pre-orders and Pricing

A special limited edition of ASKA™ is now available for preorder and priced at $789,000. Interested buyers can register at ASKA's website www.askafly.com to start the sales process and to place a $5000.00 deposit to secure their place on the preorder list. The deposit will be held in an escrow account and is fully refundable. Customers placing pre-orders will also be granted 1 option of share equity if eligibility requirements are met to comply with securities laws. VIP services included in pricing are Pilot License training, Customized interior/exterior design, and a Personalized license plate. The ASKA™ is targeted for delivery in 2026, pending standard regulatory approval and certification.

Revolutionary aerodynamic design

ASKA™ represents a new dimension of innovation that delivers optimal structural performance and integrity. The revolutionary aerodynamic design (patent pending) enables ASKA™ to provide an excellent driving experience on the road and fly safely and efficiently in the air. The initial limited model of ASKA™ has a flight range of up to 250 miles powered by electric motors, and is equipped with a range extender as a redundant safety system. Full electric system architecture of ASKA enables future models to convert range extenders to any other energy source such as hydrogen.

People can board ASKA™ at their home, on the street or in a parking lot, and drive it like a regular car. The size of a large SUV in drive mode, the ASKA™ is a performant road vehicle. To easily transition to flight mode, ASKA™ lifts off vertically in a designated vertipad launch space – no need to travel to a special air terminal or wait in line with other travelers. As the wings open, ASKA™ transitions to smooth flight, programmed to the driver's destination. After safely transitioning to a vertical landing in a vertipad, ASKA™ can be driven as a car, or be parked in a standard parking lot, on the street, or in a garage. Flying the vehicle will be made simple through semi-autonomous technologies, although pilot training will still be needed to operate ASKA in the air.

Designed for the highest level of safety

The FAA and EASA have moved ahead to certify street-legal conventional aircraft. ASKA™'s development and flight testing are being conducted in accordance with FAA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) guidelines for certification.

Dual type of power supply sources exist for optimal safety: each rotor has an independent battery power source plus a range extender power to ensure continued flight and a safe landing in the event of an emergency.

ASKA's full scale flight demonstrations will be taking place in 2022, and the company is part of NASA's Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign, along with Boeing, Bell, and others; ASKA is the only consumer-oriented company in this group.

"We have focused significantly on ASKA's safety elements, which include dual energy sources, large wings, large propellers, 6 pack of batteries to ensure ASKA™ is as safe in the air as it is on the ground. We anticipate that flying cars that are accessible to the general public will be as instrumental in re-defining how and where we live, as the original automobile was to the foundation of our country's highway and road systems." said Guy Kaplinsky, Co-founder & CEO, NFT, Inc. "To build a better society and a better economy, we need better transportation solutions, and flying cars will be a part of that equation," said Maki Kaplinsky, Co-founder & Chair/COO, NFT Inc.

To learn more about ASKA™ and for preordering information, please visit www.askafly.com

The site also provides opening hours and directions to visit the ASKA™ showroom.

ABOUT NFT Inc

NFT Inc was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Guy Kaplinsky and Maki Kaplinsky. Headquartered in Los Altos, CA, the company bridges aviation and automotive and focuses on air mobility transportation solutions. The team includes aerospace engineers, automotive engineers, aerodynamics experts, flight control experts, who share a vision of reshaping the future of transportation with a real, semi-autonomous and autonomous flying car. The ASKA™ drive and fly electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) is now available for preordering as a first limited edition. Follow us on Twitter at @ASKAFLY and on Instagram at ASKA.FLY

Media Contact:

Escalate PR

[email protected]

SOURCE NFT Inc.