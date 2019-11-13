Announcing AutoCommerce 2020: Premier E-Commerce Event for Automotive Brands and Retailers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will host AutoCommerce 2020 , a premier training and networking event for automotive brands, distributors, demand partners, and retailers, taking place January 23-24, 2020 at its corporate headquarters in North Carolina.

Registration for AutoCommerce is open to automotive brands and retailers seeking hands-on training and direct access to e-commerce experts with a breadth of automotive market knowledge. This exclusive event will showcase industry trends and tips to position automotive and powersport sellers to help increase their product visibility, centralize their multichannel management systems, and continuously monitor pricing and performance metrics to compete effectively in their respective verticals.

"At AutoCommerce, we will bring together leading sellers with major players in the automotive e-commerce ecosystem for the first time at our corporate headquarters," explained Curt McDowell, ChannelAdvisor director of strategic partners and category management. "There's no better venue than our home base to demonstrate ChannelAdvisor's continued commitment to helping automotive brands, retailers, and our partners strategically adapt and grow. High-touch networking opportunities and learning experiences created for this event can help unlock their full selling potential. ChannelAdvisor's elite partners, along with our team of automotive and e-commerce experts, are gearing up to share the benefits of our robust platform and the recent trends shaping the industry."

ChannelAdvisor's automotive partner ecosystem brings together the power of ChannelAdvisor's Marketplaces and Fulfillment platforms with solution partners that provide a broad offering of product content. AutoCommerce attendees can learn best practices in applying vertical sales metrics, selling on marketplaces, and leveraging the power of digital marketing. Following the conference, attendees can elect to participate in an additional in-depth session focused on ChannelAdvisor Fulfillment Services.

Registration for the event - which includes keynotes, breakout sessions, meals, training sessions, and an invitation-only networking reception is $50. Additionally, brands and retailers can schedule a meeting with ChannelAdvisor's experts who specialize in marketplace management, digital marketing, and advertising to discuss solutions to their business challenges.

To learn more about AutoCommerce visit https://www.channeladvisor.com/autocommerce/ .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

