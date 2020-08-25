Announcing Axon Respond: New Real-Time Operations Platform Revolutionizes 911 and Public Safety

Some of the challenges facing law enforcement today include minimal real-time visibility into what is happening in the field, difficulty sharing the right information with other teams and an inability to effectively create and manage units and incidents. Axon Respond addresses each of these challenges with the following:

Real-time situational awareness to show what is happening in the field in the moment;

Unified communications through tools such as text and voice messaging; and

Streamlined coordination of units and events to dispatch resources with increased speed and accuracy.

"There's a wealth of advanced technological innovation offered to public safety agencies today, but limitations arise if that tech is being deployed on a platform that is decades old," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "With Axon Respond, we are completely reinventing the system by making it easy for dispatchers, patrols officers, field sergeants and tactical teams to communicate and collaborate in order to achieve the best possible outcome for their communities."

Key features and benefits of Axon Respond will enable agencies to:

Know before it's voiced: From knowing the locations of individual first responders to maintaining visibility into developing situations, users are able to proactively take actions to greatly increase the safety of both the first responders and the broader community.

Reduce avoidable use of force: When sensors in the field indicate that a potential escalation is likely, users can preemptively act to prevent it before it happens. This enables first responders to focus on the situation at hand with faster responses and less hassle.

Optimize the deployment of limited resources: By being more situationally aware of the developing calls-for-service in real-time, dispatchers are best equipped to deploy the optimal level of necessary, yet often scarce resources.

Faster response times: Expedite responses to calls-for-service through a faster, more intuitive cloud-based interface which empowers users to complete necessary tasks anytime and anywhere.

Axon Respond is offered to customers through three tiers of user licenses - each offering a different level of workflow sophistication. Customers can purchase an Axon Respond device license, which enables them to connect a particular device, such as a body-worn camera, to the platform. Customers wanting to best act and coordinate responses can purchase Axon Respond Patrol and/or Axon Respond Dispatch user licenses.

