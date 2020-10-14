Announcing BioNJ's BioPartnering Company & Pitch Presentation Award Honorees

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ announced the winners of its 2020 Company and Pitch Presentation Competition held in conjunction with the organization's 10th Annual BioPartnering Conference held virtually last Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7. Presented in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Conference brought together life sciences professionals from 11 countries and 24 states as well as the District of Columbia and featured more than 80 company and pitch presentations -- including a record number of 21 women leaders who presented on behalf of their companies, hundreds of 1:1 partnering meetings, plenary sessions led by industry leaders, posters, exhibits and presentations by world-renowned research institutions from the region.

The 2020 Company and Pitch Presentation Award Honorees are:

Public Company:

Marco Taglietti, M.D., President & CEO, SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Later Stage Investor-Financed Company:

Heather Franklin, President & CEO, Blaze Bioscience, Inc.

Private Company:

Raymond Houck, CEO, Aclipse Therapeutics

Institution Spin-Out Pitch:

Robert Scribner, CEO, Respirogen, Inc. (Spin-Out from Columbia University)

Start-Up Pitch:

Irena Volkov, Founder & CEO, Surgicure Technologies, Inc.

"We couldn't be more excited for these entrepreneurs or more pleased with the outcome of last week's Conference," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "In its 10th year, despite being virtual, BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference once again delivered an energetic atmosphere which fostered collaboration, learning and mentorship. With nearly 4,000 private messages sent within the Conference Portal, we're told that partnering meetings are still going on even now that the Conference is over!"

"I'd like to thank both J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation for their continued support and commitment," added Hart. "The energy, expertise and thought leadership they brought was monumental and instrumental to the success of this year's Conference. Thank you to all of our speakers, sponsors, planning team, judges, company and institution presenters, exhibitors and attendees for making this a dynamic and productive event despite extraordinary circumstances."

The BioNJ BioPartnering Conference Portal remains open for registrants until November 7, offering registered attendees the convenience of watching plenary sessions on demand, the ability to download resources from exhibitors and a forum to continue conversations with potential collaborators.

Next up is BioNJ's Eighth Annual C-Suite Summit , taking place virtually on October 30 and November 6 -- featuring a speaker roster of thought leaders from more than 20 leading organizations. Click here for the agenda. Additional information is available at www.BioNJ.org.

