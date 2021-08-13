Announcing Blockchain Real Estate Summit in Austin, TX, Hosted by Liberty Real Estate Fund

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9 and 10, 2021, the first ever Blockchain Real Estate Summit will be held in person and online in Austin, Texas, USA.

The Keynote Speaker will be Stephane De Baets, blockchain and tradable real estate pioneer who issued the AspenCoin. De Baets will be interviewed by Robert Helms of the Real Estate Guys Radio Show, a professional real estate investor along with being host of one of the longest running and most popular real estate investing podcasts in the world.

Over 400 industry leaders from traditional Real Estate Investment and Capital Raising will be gathering with Blockchain Real Estate, Securities & Trading, Real Estate Tokenization professionals to chart the future of Tradable Private Real Estate. This conference will connect Main Street to Wall Street on blockchain, which is the rails of the new financial system.

Liberty Real Estate Fund is hosting the Blockchain Real Estate Summit. Liberty is issuing its Security Token offering on blockchain to provide stable and tradable private real estate investments.

Special presentations will feature AKRU one of the foremost fractionalized real estate investment platforms, where investors can invest for as little as $1000 and Algorand the Blockchain for FutureFi. Come learn how Algorand is the premier technology network for opening worldwide access to real estate investments.

WHY BLOCKCHAIN? This transformative technology allows individuals to move and exchange value instantly all over the world in the same way that the internet allows you to communicate. It allows assets and money to move the same way we already move information over the internet.

According to Michael Flight, CEO of Liberty Real Estate Fund, "Blockchain technology has the potential to unlock more than $280 trillion* of illiquid and inaccessible real estate value."

The Real Estate Blockchain Summit is the global intersection of FinTech meeting PropTech to create worldwide access to the wealth generating benefits of real estate.

The summit will also highlight Real Estate Blockchain projects that are going to revolutionize title, ownership, property management and investing in real estate. Real Estate, Securities, Legal and Regulatory experts will be on hand to guide mainstream adoption of blockchain to achieve frictionless Tradable Private Real Estate.

In addition, more than 40 more globally recognized leaders the real estate capital markets, securities industries and technology companies will be speaking.

The location will be AT&T Hotel Conference Center on the University of Texas campus located in Austin, Texas. 1900 University Ave, Austin, TX 78705.

Registration and more information on website: https://blockchainrealestatesummit.com

*Source: Savills World Research

