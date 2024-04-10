Announcing BoldHaus Groove 2024: The Premier Growth Summit for Solo Entrepreneurs and Small Firms Serving B2B and Corporate Clients

"Given the low barrier of entry to starting a services-based business, more people than ever are striking it out on their own — skyrocketing the level of competition in the marketplace," said Angelique Rewers, CEO and founder of BoldHaus, which has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company.

One advantage that small business owners naturally have is their size, which allows them to be agile, cost effective, and innovative — three attributes that are in high demand among mid-size and large organizations in today's marketplace.

"To cash in on the incredible opportunity that exists today, small business owners and self-employed experts should give themselves a competitive advantage in how they get in front of decision makers and navigate those relationships," said Rewers. "That's just one of the indispensable topics we cover at Groove."

Unlike many events that focus on all types of small businesses, BoldHaus Groove specifically caters to expert-based businesses and professional services firms that work with organizations. Attendees learn valuable growth strategies across marketing, lead generation, sales, client management, scaling, CEO mindset, and much more.

Get the full details and register to attend at https://boldhausgroove.com/ .

About BoldHaus

BoldHaus is a globally recognized, award-winning provider of training and mentorship to help small business owners and self-employed professionals win corporate and B2B clients. The company, recognized in 2021 as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, works with entrepreneurs from over 72 countries, with a focus on consultants, executive coaches, service providers, experts, and diverse-owned businesses. BoldHaus is based in Boca Raton, FL, and is a WBENC-certified company. https://boldhaus.com/

