Announcing Carl Palmer's Prog-Rock Camp

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed British Rock Musician Carl Palmer (solo artist and founding member of EMERSON LAKE & PALMER and ASIA) To Launch First Annual Musical Progressive Rock Camp Designed For Musicians and Fans To Learn First Hand!

World famous drummer/musician Carl Palmer will be hosting a musical learning experience for drummers, guitarists, bassists, keyboardists and vocalists called Carl Palmer's Prog-Rock Camp, according to Pilato Entertainment. Featuring Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy and very special guests: guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N Roses; Sons Of Apollo) and Derek Sherinian (ex-Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Sons Of Apollo), the camp will run for 3 days in Philadelphia and allow the attendees to learn first hand from some of rock's greatest musical icons. More guests to be announced. Registration is now open and is on a first, come first served basis. A sell out will be 100 registrants.

"This camp will be a special dream come true for me," says Carl Palmer, who has spent many years as an educator and demonstrator of advanced percussion. "It is not designed to be a 'fantasy' event, but rather, a complete three day educational adventure for those who really want to improve and advance their musical craft. Of course, fans who want to take in the experience, are welcomed, as well. This is a chance to sit one on one with some of the contemporary musical greats and learn."

The Camp will begin on Friday, November 8th and will include three days of events. Among the highlights: Master Classes with Carl Palmer, guitarists Paul Bielatowicz and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, bassist Simon Fitzpatrick, and keyboardist Derek Sherinian; An informative Q&A with Carl Palmer, his band, and the special guests; a complete Saturday evening concert with CARL PALMER'S ELP LEGACY featuring the greatest music of Emerson Lake & Palmer; the WORLD PREMIERE of a never-before-seen complete concert film: ELP LIVE IN SOUTH AMERICA 1997; performances by bands assembled from the attending campers; plus seminars on artist management & booking; a seminar by a renowned life coach; new music technology displays; a Palmer Art Event and much more!

The cost to attend Carl Palmer Prog Rock Camp is $1,399 and includes all events, classes, concert, meals, parking, and hotel lodging. A deposit is required at registration, which will cap at 100 campers.

NOV 8th – 10th, 2019 • 2300 ARENA • PHILADELPHIA PA

