ANNOUNCING: CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF NIKKA FROM THE BARREL

Nikka Whisky Marks 40th Anniversary of Cult-Favorite Expression with World Premiere of Limited-Edition "Extra Marriage" Special Release & Introduces Nikka From The Barrel in its Original 500ml Size to the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Housed in its iconic block-shaped bottle, Nikka From The Barrel celebrates 40 years as a cult-favorite expression from Japan's award-winning Nikka Whisky. To mark the occasion, Nikka Whisky is proud to announce the world premiere of Nikka From The Barrel Extra Marriage (51.4% ABV; 500ml; $69.99 SRP), a new limited-edition expression that builds on the legacy of the globally beloved Nikka From The Barrel. U.S. importer Hotaling & Co. will introduce this limited release to select markets, with only 6,900 bottles available nationwide. Additionally, U.S. importer Hotaling & Co. will now offer nationwide the original Nikka From The Barrel in a 500ml size as originally introduced in 1985 ($54.99 SRP).

Nikka Whisky From The Barrel Extra Marriage

"Nikka From The Barrel is a timeless whisky that has been embraced globally as an icon that represents Nikka's masterful blending artistry," says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky Global Business Strategy Education & PR Leader. "With Extra Marriage, we seek to commemorate this acclaimed expression by revealing what more maturation, more marriage of the complex blend, can achieve."

Named #1 Whisky of the Year in Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of 2018, Nikka From The Barrel has become one of the most popular Japanese spirits since its debut in 1985. Its distinctive square bottle contains a blend of more than 100 batches of malt and grain whiskies from predominantly Nikka's Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries. The complex blending and marrying of that unique combination is the secret behind the expression's rich flavor. In turn, Nikka From The Barrel Extra Marriage features double the marriage time – a total of six months of marrying in used casks – which further harmonizes the blend for even richer flavor and longer finish.

40 Years of Rich History

The creation of Nikka From The Barrel originated with Takeshi Taketsuru, nephew and adopted-son of Nikka Whisky's founder Masataka Taketsuru, who wanted to recreate the richness of whisky that only blenders can nose and taste – as they are directly "from barrels." Master blender Shigeo Sato and the Nikka blending team ultimately met the challenge with the creation of Nikka From The Barrel in 1985. Sato and team discovered that resting the blend for three months (known as the "marriage" process) resulted in a soft mouthfeel and exquisite mellowness. In addition, a higher ABV of 51.4% was identified as the ideal level to enhance the natural richness, as if the whisky is bottled directly from the barrel. The result is intense and generous, powerful yet controlled.

The distinctive "marriage" process is conducted at Nikka Whisky's Tochigi Aging Cellar. After blending all the whisky batches according to the blenders' intricate recipe, the final liquid is filled into used puncheon casks and matured for another three months. In the case of Nikka From The Barrel Extra Marriage, the marriage maturation is extended an additional three months to further enhance the mellow flavor profile and expand the richness.

An Iconic Bottle

Like the original Nikka From The Barrel, Extra Marriage is presented in the distinctive cubic bottle that has cemented the expression's iconic status. Designed by Taku Sato, who is now considered one of Japan's most renowned graphic designers and acclaimed for his design of IsseyMiyake's signature pleats, the shape reflects a "small block of whisky," per Takeshi Taketsuru's vision for the richly flavored creation.

Nikka From The Barrel Extra Marriage Tasting Notes

(51.4% ABV; 500ml; $69.99 SRP; 6,900 bottles – available in select markets)

Nose: Soft and mellow oak aroma. Rich chocolate, ripe fruit and vanilla sweetness, refreshing orange peel, and malt sweetness.

Palate: Rich and full-bodied. Bold flavors with a smooth, mellow texture and fine oak tannins.

Finish: Mild barrel aroma, woody and bitter aftertaste. Gentle oak aroma with a subtle bitterness on the long finish.

Nikka From The Barrel Extra Marriage will be available in select markets beginning this month. Nikka From The Barrel, 500ml, will be available nationwide. For more information or to purchase a bottle, visit https://nikkawhiskyusa.com/ and follow Nikka on Instagram @nikkawhiskyusa .

About The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

Founded in 1934 by MasatakaTaketsuru, the father of Japanese whisky, Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. is a world-renowned artisanal spirit brand with more than 85 years of mastery in blending behind it. Nikka Whisky continues its steadfast legacy of marrying tradition and innovation, as set forth by Masataka. Guided by his philosophies, variations of malt whiskies distilled at Nikka's two distinct distilleries - Yoichi and Miyagikyo - and grain whiskies distilled in Coffey Stills remain the core pillars of Nikka's complexity and creativity. Today, Nikka offers a wide variety of artisanal expressions brought by its unique assets and skillful blending, which is imported by Hotaling & Co. Those expressions include Nikka Days, Nikka from The Barrel, NikkaCoffey Grain Whisky, NikkaCoffey Malt Whisky, NikkaCoffey Gin, NikkaCoffey Vodka, NikkaYoichi Single Malt, NikkaMiyagikyo Single Malt, Nikka Whisky Taketsuru Pure Malt. You can visit Nikka at https://www.nikka.com/eng/ or follow the brand on social media @nikkawhiskyusa.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. With dedication to artisanal spirits first started in 1993 under the name Anchor Distilling Company, which heralded the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, Hotaling & Co. carries on a pioneering legacy through its name, giving a nod to the local legend A.P.Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education, and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share a commitment to craft and care. Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, ConviteMezcal, Fiero Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, Dingle, BarSolPisco, Christian Drouin, Old Pulteney Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, Silvio Carta, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore the full range of brands.

SOURCE Nikka Whisky