Announcing Cloud Edge Support from SystemsUp

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new service offering specialist, on-demand, expert technical support for public cloud services and projects using Microsoft technologies has been launched by cloud consultancy SystemsUp, part of cloud computing provider iomart Group plc.

Cloud Edge Support is a new support model that has been designed to integrate with the way IT teams now work. It offers quick and flexible access to additional 3rd line expert help, from skilled and named technical architects, as and when it's needed. IT teams no longer have to rely on submitting a ticket to a service desk and waiting lengthy periods for an answer.

Cloud Edge Support is designed to benefit a wide range of use cases. It could be used to augment an IT team's ability to deliver a new application or an infrastructure change - such as a move to Azure - for instance, or it can be used to provide external expertise to review cloud consumption costs, the use of a particular Microsoft technology, or to deal with a security incident. Multiple hours of support can be pre-paid to help nominated members of your IT team over a prolonged period of time, or the support can be billed in 30 minute blocks.

Nick Martin, managing director of SystemsUp, says, "Traditional support services are struggling to cope with the ever evolving features and challenges of public cloud service delivery. The pace of change and the level of complexity can be a steep learning curve for in-house teams at first. Cloud Edge has been designed for this new world, effectively supporting the in-house team in resolving issues and undertaking change in a way that minimises disruption and keeps external costs low."

SystemsUp is a highly regarded consultancy and Microsoft Gold partner, with a large team of experienced technical professionals that helps organisations in the public and private sector to exploit cloud services and enable business transformation.

